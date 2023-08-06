Time Out says

Come down to this Manly pop-up for $1 gyozas, $15 boozy slushies and $14 curries

Sunshine, beer and gyozas – it’s all happening down at Manly this winter and, in particular, at the local’s favourite 4 Pines Brewing Co, which is transforming their downstairs tavern Block’s Bar into a vibey izakaya bar. And we reckon you should come check it out.

For six glorious months, expect to find a stacked line-up of killer food and drink deals, entertainment, live music and karaoke. And a space decked out to look like the buzzing and vibrant bars in Tokyo.

4 Pines Block’s Bar events include:

Wednesday - $14 curry night from 5pm

Thursday - $1 gyozas from 5pm

Friday - live music from 6-9pm

Saturday - $15 Yuzu Slushies from 5pm

Sunday - free edamame with any jug from 4pm

Executive chef Joji Shikama has also created a brand-new menu for the pop-up, with dishes including sashimi tartare, pork katsu, teriyaki ribs, Japanese curries, fried chicken and spicy slaw. There’ll be 12 taps pouring rotating 4 Pines core and limited release beers, as well as the Brookvale Union favourites. Plus, sake, spirits and fun cocktails. It’s all going down to celebrate the launch of 4 Pine’s new Japanese Style Larger.

The izakaya pop-up at 4 Pines is on now, for the next six weeks. You can find out more info here.

