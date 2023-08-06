Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Izakaya pop-up at 4 Pines Brewing Co

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • 4 Pines Brewing Company, Manly
Some sashimi with beer
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

Come down to this Manly pop-up for $1 gyozas, $15 boozy slushies and $14 curries

Sunshine, beer and gyozas – it’s all happening down at Manly this winter and, in particular, at the local’s favourite 4 Pines Brewing Co, which is transforming their downstairs tavern Block’s Bar into a vibey izakaya bar. And we reckon you should come check it out.

For six glorious months, expect to find a stacked line-up of killer food and drink deals, entertainment, live music and karaoke. And a space decked out to look like the buzzing and vibrant bars in Tokyo. 

4 Pines Block’s Bar events include:

Wednesday - $14 curry night from 5pm

Thursday - $1 gyozas from 5pm

Friday - live music from 6-9pm

Saturday - $15 Yuzu Slushies from 5pm

Sunday - free edamame with any jug from 4pm

Executive chef Joji Shikama has also created a brand-new menu for the pop-up, with dishes including sashimi tartare, pork katsu, teriyaki ribs, Japanese curries, fried chicken and spicy slaw. There’ll be 12 taps pouring rotating 4 Pines core and limited release beers, as well as the Brookvale Union favourites. Plus, sake, spirits and fun cocktails. It’s all going down to celebrate the launch of 4 Pine’s new Japanese Style Larger. 

The izakaya pop-up at 4 Pines is on now, for the next six weeks. You can find out more info here.

Here are some other fun stories:

Wander through fluffy cherry blossoms and eat Japanese street food at Sydney Cherry Blossom Festival

Yay! Sydney is ranked the fourth most liveable city in the world

Drool: World-famous croissanterie Lune is opening a second Sydney store

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.4pinesbeer.com.au/venues/blocks-bar?age=YES
Address:
4 Pines Brewing Company
29/43-45 East Esplanade
Manly
Sydney
2095

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.