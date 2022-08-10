Sydney
croissants at Lune Collins Street
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Melbourne's world-famous croissants by Lune are coming to Sydney

It's finally happening!

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
It's happening, it's really happening! Melbourne's famous bakery, Lune, is finally getting a permanent Sydney home. Scheduled for 2023, the purveyors of those buttery, flaky beauties will set up shop in the new Oxford and Foley precinct in Darlinghurst

The shopping, dining, drinking and working hub is part of a huge overhaul of three blocks between 60 and 120 Oxford Street and aims to reinvigorate the area that was once a vibrant hub for party-goers and the LGBTQIA+ community. 

What screams inner-city life more than a boutique pastry shop? 

In case you missed it, Lune croissants have been heralded as some of the best in the world, with fans queueing around the block at their Fitzroy and South Brisbane shops. Now it's finally time for Sydney to have its own taste of those unbelievable layered goods.

Can't wait until 2023 for your croissant fix? Check out the buttery babies at AP Bakery's Newtown outpost.

