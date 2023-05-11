Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Korean Cultural Centre Australia

  • Things to do
  • Sydney
  • price 0 of 4
Korean Cultural Office
Advertising

Time Out says

The Korean Cultural Centre is Australia's gateway to Korean and its culture

Located in the heart of Sydney, across from Hyde Park, the Korean Cultural Centre Australia (KCC) has been a vital cultural ambassador as a gateway to all things Korean in Sydney since its establishment in 2011. Dedicated to fostering cultural exchange between Australia and Korea, the KCC offers a diverse range of engaging cultural programs.

Among these programs are the Korean Film Festival in Australia (KOFFIA), which showcases the best of Korean cinema, as well as captivating art exhibitions that highlight Korea's traditional and contemporary world of art. For food enthusiasts, the KCC offers Korean cooking programs that teach participants the intricacies of Korean cuisine.

For those interested in music and dance, the KCC hosts concerts and K-Pop dance workshops, providing a fun and interactive way to explore Korea's dynamic popular culture. Additionally, the KCC offers comprehensive Korean language programs that cater to learners of all levels, as well as literature programs that delve into Korea's rich literary heritage.

The Korean Cultural Centre Australia is a vibrant and dynamic institution that offers a wealth of opportunities for Australians to explore and appreciate Korean culture. Through its diverse range of programs, the KCC is helping to build bridges between Australia and Korea, fostering cultural understanding and mutual respect.
Find out more here.

Love Korean food?

Check out the best Korean restaurants in Sydney.

And the best Korean BBQ restaurants in Sydney.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
255 Elizabeth St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 8267 3400

What’s on

Wonder: Wordless Picture Books by 7 Artists from South Korea

  • Exhibitions

The Korean Culture Centre’s newest exhibition Wonder: Wordless Picture Books by 7 Artists from South Korea offers an immersion into the world of Korean art and storytelling. Wonder transcends the boundaries of language and is an excellent introduction for Australians of all ages to explore the enchanting stories and characters of Korean children’s literature, regardless of prior knowledge. Developed in partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Museum of Kids’ Books & Art, the exhibition brings together picture books and art from seven renowned Korean artists. Instead of reading words, visitors are encouraged to complete the picture story with their imagination and tap into the wonders of their own creativity.  Artists JiHyeon Lee and Barim invite you to feel the changes in their stories through changes in space and colour; Gihun Lee‘s delicate drawings entice you to look closer than before; Inkyung Noh‘s warm colours and Sumi Lee‘s coarse silkscreen textures magnify the themes of their picture books; while Hyungshik Nam and Nahye’s shifts to a horizontal page layout add a unique dimension to their storytelling process. You can also delve into a treasure trove of books including Pool, Shoot!, The Breath, In The Museum, Find, Swish Tap Tap Boom!, 09:47 and more. As a part of the exhibition and to celebrate Korea’s family month in May, the Korean Culture Centre is hosting a cultural immersion day on Saturday May 20 from 10.30am-6.30pm with a Jogakbo (Korean patchwork) workshop, Jej

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.