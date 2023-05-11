Korean Cultural Centre Australia

The Korean Culture Centre’s newest exhibition Wonder: Wordless Picture Books by 7 Artists from South Korea offers an immersion into the world of Korean art and storytelling. Wonder transcends the boundaries of language and is an excellent introduction for Australians of all ages to explore the enchanting stories and characters of Korean children’s literature, regardless of prior knowledge. Developed in partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Museum of Kids’ Books & Art, the exhibition brings together picture books and art from seven renowned Korean artists. Instead of reading words, visitors are encouraged to complete the picture story with their imagination and tap into the wonders of their own creativity. Artists JiHyeon Lee and Barim invite you to feel the changes in their stories through changes in space and colour; Gihun Lee‘s delicate drawings entice you to look closer than before; Inkyung Noh‘s warm colours and Sumi Lee‘s coarse silkscreen textures magnify the themes of their picture books; while Hyungshik Nam and Nahye’s shifts to a horizontal page layout add a unique dimension to their storytelling process. You can also delve into a treasure trove of books including Pool, Shoot!, The Breath, In The Museum, Find, Swish Tap Tap Boom!, 09:47 and more. As a part of the exhibition and to celebrate Korea’s family month in May, the Korean Culture Centre is hosting a cultural immersion day on Saturday May 20 from 10.30am-6.30pm with a Jogakbo (Korean patchwork) workshop, Jej