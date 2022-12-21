Time Out says

If the idea of a chilly European-style Christmas market really gets your gears going, then boy, do we have the thing for you. From Friday, December 16 to Wednesday, December 21, the organisers of the epic Bastille Festival are throwing yet another French-themed extravaganza – but now, it’s a Christmas edition – and we’re properly here for it.

Le Jolly Market will be a classic French winter night market, complete with wooden chalets, melted cheese stations, a glimmering Christmas tree – and yes, even falling snow – although admittedly it isn’t really the season for it in Sydney right now. But hey, c'est la vie.

There will be plentiful French wine on offer, as well a whole lot of French food stalls, with the likes of fresh crepes, cheese fondue, macarons, crème brûlée, saucisson, oysters with Champagne sauce, and escargot popping up on the menu – just to name a few.

On top of all the French delicacies on the menu, punters will also get to shop for a whole lot of sparkly, festive gifts à la a true European Christmas market. You can expect to peruse stalls full of jewellery, kids toys, snow globes, clothes and teas, as well as a whole lot of imported French fare that’s guaranteed to bring a bit of class to your Chrissy table.

Everything will be going down on the Customs’ House forecourt at Circular Quay, and entry is free. You can stay up-to-date with all things jolly on their website.

Joyeux Noël!

