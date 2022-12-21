Sydney
Le Jolly Market

  1. people have snow falling on them at the Christmas in July markets at the Rocks
  2. a piece of cheesy bread drips with melted cheese above a crusty bread bowl
Do your Christmas shopping under falling snow at this French-style Christmas market

If the idea of a chilly European-style Christmas market really gets your gears going, then boy, do we have the thing for you. From Friday, December 16 to Wednesday, December 21, the organisers of the epic Bastille Festival are throwing yet another French-themed extravaganza – but now, it’s a Christmas edition – and we’re properly here for it.

Le Jolly Market will be a classic French winter night market, complete with wooden chalets, melted cheese stations, a glimmering Christmas tree – and yes, even falling snow –  although admittedly it isn’t really the season for it in Sydney right now. But hey, c'est la vie. 

There will be plentiful French wine on offer, as well a whole lot of French food stalls, with the likes of fresh crepes, cheese fondue, macarons, crème brûlée, saucisson, oysters with Champagne sauce, and escargot popping up on the menu – just to name a few. 

On top of all the French delicacies on the menu, punters will also get to shop for a whole lot of sparkly, festive gifts à la a true European Christmas market. You can expect to peruse stalls full of jewellery, kids toys, snow globes, clothes and teas, as well as a whole lot of imported French fare that’s guaranteed to bring a bit of class to your Chrissy table. 

Everything will be going down on the Customs’ House forecourt at Circular Quay, and entry is free. You can stay up-to-date with all things jolly on their website

Joyeux Noël! 

Stay festive this season with our guide to all the best things to do this Christmas in Sydney.

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Event website:
lejollymarket.com.au
Address:
Customs House
31 Alfred St
Circular Quay
Sydney
2000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Circular Quay
Price:
Free

