Light Up the Night at Scenic World

  • Things to do, Walks and tours
  • Scenic World
  1. Light Up the Night cable car nightclub in the Blue Mountains
    Photograph: Supplied/Scenic World
  2. A skyway cart is illuminated with disco lights at night
    Photograph: Supplied/Scenic World
  3. A couple drinking sparkling wine look out at sunset over the Blue Mountains
    Photograph: Supplied/Scenic World
  4. A family sits at a picnic table eating takeaway food with a Blue Mountains vista behind them
    Photograph: Supplied/Scenic World
  5. A cable car travels along as the sun sets
    Photograph: Scenic World
Time Out says

Boogie over the Blue Mountains with a Disco Skyway, bask in the glow of 50,000 lights, and more after dark delights

While Sydney is set on illuminating experiences as the city wakes up after sundown this winter, the Blue Mountains is in hot pursuit with the heritage listed area’s own eccentric nighttime activities and some 50,000 lights creating a luminous spectacle from April 8 to 30.

While the Blue Mountains National Park is temporarily closed as of the time of publication, Scenic World, where this spectacle takes place, remains open to the public. 

You can shimmy your way between peaks 270-metres above the Jamison Valley onthe world's only cable car nightclub, the ‘Disco Skyway’, with lights and music curated by the Blue Mountains’ own internationally acclaimed electronic hip hop duo, Hermitude. After you’ve taken in sights of the famous Three Sisters, Katoomba Falls and Orphan Rock, which will all be lit up too, you can continue the journey along the Katoomba Falls Reserve Night-Lit Walk, a family-friendly 1.3 kilometre cliff-top circuit which lights up after dark for a bush walk to remember. 

For the first time there will also be a giant light maze, Insta-worthy installations and sculptures, and carnival rides you can take a spin on. Fuel up for it all and entertain your taste buds at the Bite Up The Night pop-up stall. And don’t forget to soak up some spectacular stargazing sights while you’re at it. 

Light Up The Night is a part of the Blue Mountains' autumn festival, Equinox, a magical convergence of fine food, beverages, art, nature and fun.

Light Up The Night Ultimate sessions are from 5pm—7.30pm (arrival time) and the site stays open until 9.30pm. Tickets are $39.90 per adult and $29 per child (3 – 15 years). Children under 3 are free. They also offer a Night Owl experience from 8pm with adult tickets from $29 each and $24 for the first child (3-15 years) and $21 per extra child.

Want more? Check out the best bushwalks in the Blue Mountains.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Scenic World
Violet Street
Katoomba
Sydney
2780
Cross street:
Cliff Drive
Contact:
www.scenicworld.com.au
02 4780 0200
info@scenicworld.com.au
Price:
$39.90
Opening hours:
Daily 9am-5pm

