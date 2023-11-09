Time Out says

In early 2023 the news broke that people could swim in the Barangaroo side of Sydney Harbour for the first time in 50 years. The opening of Marrinawi Cove generated a whole lot of discussion about whether people would actually take the plunge into the city’s most famous waterway (sharks? pollution? scary underwatery secrets?), but now, it’s pretty clear that the safety issues have been cleared, and this crystalline cove is worth its salt as a uniquely Sydney swimming spot.

Tucked away on the northern end of the Barangaroo Reserve, Marrinawi is on the traditional lands of the Gadigal people, and has been an important fishing, swimming and canoeing spot for Sydney’s First Nations people for thousands of years.

However, after several decades of neglect and water pollution, its appeal as a casual swimming location dropped off. Now, after sustained efforts by local residents and the state government, this historic and beautiful corner of Sydney Harbour has been cleaned up, and is more than open for business.

With its super-clear turquoise waters, chunky slabs of sandstone to sunbake on, and glorious, shiny views of the Harbour Bridge, Marrinawi somehow manages to blend every part of Sydney that we love in one, special place – plus, it's a pretty much in Sydney's CBD.

Urban ocean swimming is one of the tiny bits of magic that sets our city apart from pretty much everywhere else, and we reckon that if you want to have a maximum-level Sydney experience, you can’t beat heading to Marrinawi with a fresh coffee in hand for a pre-, post- or even mid-work swim.

The 700-square-metre cove is protected by a brand-new safety net that completely encloses the area, has a railing to hang on to as you edge down over the slippery natural rocks into the water, and has a shower onsite and toilets nearby. Plus, with ongoing water quality monitoring and cleaning initiatives reguarly scheduled, you can rest easy that you won't be lesiurely swimming through toxic waste.

But, be warned: This little spot isn’t patrolled by lifeguards, so if you’re going to take a plunge here, you do so at your own risk.

Our advice? Take someone from out of town here mid-week and watch them decide to move to Sydney, immediately.

