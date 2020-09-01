The best secret beaches in Sydney

When the sunny season kicks in, crowds flock to Sydney's most famous sandy stretches, but with well over 100 beaches to be found in and around the city, there are plenty of secluded shores to choose from if you'd prefer to sunbake with minimal human contact.

Some are surprisingly close to the CBD with stunning harbour views, while others require a little more planning to reach. But trust us, once you find yourself stretched out on the sand with barely another soul in sight, you'll be glad you made the effort to reach these lesser-known gems.

If you're feeling a little more like releasing your inner-exhibitionist, why not head to these nudist beaches in Sydney, followed by a few drinks at one of the city's best rooftop bars (once you've put your clothes back on, of course).

Please remember, when you're out enjoying the warmer weather to observe social distancing and good hygiene habits. Here's our guide on how to keep yourself and others safe in Sydney.