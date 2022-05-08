Sydney
Meatstock Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park
  1. Meat on the barbecue
    Photograph: Supplied/Meatstock
  2. Barbecue plate Meatstock
    Photograph: Supplied/Meatstock
Time Out says

Prepare for a weekend all about the protein at this food festival for carnivores

This sizzling food and music festival will be turning up the heat once again at Sydney Showground this May with barbecue-based feasts, hot cooking competitions, demonstrations and live bands.

Some of the smoky fantastic food trucks pulling in for the meaty weekend include return favourites like Black Iron Smokers and Black Bear BBQThey’ll largely be slinging Texas-style barbecue, but you’ll also see some Aussie fires burning and other international styles in the mix, like Hoy Pinoy's Filipino barbecue faves and Firepop's Korean and Japanese influence.

If you’re a keen backyard chef yourself, you can pick up cooking equipment and a whole lot of barbecue wisdom at the expo stalls, who are offering everything from swanky barbecue tongs to spicy sauce sides and full low and slow home set-ups.

There’ll be a feast for your ears too, with a music line-up that includes Aussie rock legends the Sweet Jelly Rolls, blues rockers Papa Pilko and the Bin Rats, and Inner West cowgirl Lady Lyon.

The smokin’ weekend carnival will spotlight live demonstrations and workshops like a masterclass in Brazillian butchery and barbecue, a well-rounded barbecue education with Big Moe Cason and the return of the Butcher Wars. This event pitches teams of pitmasters and butchers in a battle to be dubbed the best barbecuers in the state.

Meatstock comes to Sydney on the weekend of May 6-8. Tickets range from $40 for a single pass, up to $120 for a full weekend pass. Find out more and book your tickets here.

Hungry now? Get a load of the best Korean barbecue restaurants in Sydney.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
meatstock.com.au/sydney/
Address:
Sydney Showground
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127
Contact:
www.sydneyshowground.com.au
02 9704 1111
Price:
$40-$120

Dates and times

