Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Monster Jam

  • Things to do
  • Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney Olympic Park
  1. A red monster truck flying through the sky.
    Photograph: Eric Stern
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A monster truck in an arena
    Shutterstock
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

After a four-year hiatus, the action-packed motorsports experience is back

Get ready for loud, intense and full-throttle family fun when Monster Jam returns to Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park on October 8 for the first time in four years. 

In light of the event's 30-year anniversary, rock up at 1.30pm, and stay until 4.30pm for the mammoth Monster Jam Pit Party, where you'll have the opportunity to get up close and personal to the 4,500 kilo monster trucks. Take pictures, meet the drivers and get an insider's look at how these massive trucks are built to withstand the competition.

Then at 6pm, everything will kick off for real, bringing heated rivalries, crazy high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head monster truck battles for the Event Championship. This year, the roster includes 23-year-old Tristan England behind the wheels of his famed Megaladon truck, as well as fan favourites like Brandon Vinson driving Grave Digger, Colt Stephens in Max D and Armanda Castro behind the wheel of El Toro Loco. Falling on the last weekend of the October school holidays, this is a big car party for absolutely everyone. 

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now through the Ticketek website.

Want to know what else you can get up to this weekend? Check out our action-packed roundup.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.monsterjam.com/en-AU/tickets
Address:
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney Olympic Park
Cnr Herb Elliott Ave & Showground Rd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127
Price:
$40-$150
Opening hours:
1.30-4.30pm & 6pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.