Time Out says

Get ready for loud, intense and full-throttle family fun when Monster Jam returns to Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park on October 8 for the first time in four years.

In light of the event's 30-year anniversary, rock up at 1.30pm, and stay until 4.30pm for the mammoth Monster Jam Pit Party, where you'll have the opportunity to get up close and personal to the 4,500 kilo monster trucks. Take pictures, meet the drivers and get an insider's look at how these massive trucks are built to withstand the competition.

Then at 6pm, everything will kick off for real, bringing heated rivalries, crazy high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head monster truck battles for the Event Championship. This year, the roster includes 23-year-old Tristan England behind the wheels of his famed Megaladon truck, as well as fan favourites like Brandon Vinson driving Grave Digger, Colt Stephens in Max D and Armanda Castro behind the wheel of El Toro Loco. Falling on the last weekend of the October school holidays, this is a big car party for absolutely everyone.

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now through the Ticketek website.

Want to know what else you can get up to this weekend? Check out our action-packed roundup.