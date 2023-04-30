Sydney
Timeout

Multicultural Eid Festival and Fair

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Fairfield Showgrounds, Prairiewood
Time Out says

Jump on carnival rides, see traditional performances and peruse diverse market stalls at the largest Eid festival of its kind in Australia

Australia’s largest and longest-running Eid festival, the Multicultural Eid Festival and Fair (MEFF) is returning this year on Tuesday, April 30, 2023 for its 38th year. 

Bringing together thousands of Sydney residents from more than 35 communities across the city, MEFF is a joyous celebration following the religious holiday Eid-al-Fitr, which is an important cultural event for Muslims marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. 

The vibrant neighbourhood party will once again return to Fairfield Showground. Expect laugh-out-loud carnival rides for the kids, along with market stalls, traditional live performances, animal shows, art workshops and delicious food and drinks.

Be sure to come hungry and taste plates from a variety of cuisines from around the world, including Turkish, Indian, Lebanese, Japanese, Pakistani and Spanish. Get stuck into gozleme, kebabs, butter chicken, tandoori chicken, burgers, hot dogs and more.

Cool your tastebuds with a sugar cane juice while you watch traditional folk dances, songs and plays on the central stage, plus circus performances, magic shows, fire-breathers and fireworks will entertain the crowd throughout the day and into the evening. There will also be monster truck rides, a giant dinosaur, a reptile show, animal farm and loads more. 

After the rides, pursue the colourful markets, which will feature clothing, jewellery, books and homewares, plus classic carnival showbags, for the little and big kids. 

The Multicultural Eid Festival and Fair is a fun day out for the whole family. It's free entry, and there's free parking. Come along and join in. 

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.meff.com.au/
Address:
Fairfield Showgrounds
Prairiewood
Sydney
2176
Price:
Free

Dates and times

