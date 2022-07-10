Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

NAIDOC Week at the Rocks

  • Things to do
  • Around The Rocks, The Rocks
  1. Two Indigenous girls dance in a photo by Aunty Barbara McGrady
    Photograph: Supplied/ Aunty Barbara McGradyAunty Barbara McGrady
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Indigenous badge making at the Rocks Discovery Museum
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. An Indigenous man performs a smoking ceremony in front of the harbour bridge
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

A comprehensive guide to all the First Nations celebrations

The Rocks is one of the most historically rich places in Sydney, but aside from its many relics of European settlement from the 19th and 20th centuries, it is also a place of deep historical and living cultural significance for the Eora Nation. This year for NAIDOC Week, the Rocks will be playing host to a variety of exhibitions, events and festivities all celebrating Australia’s First Nations people, with this harbourside precinct coming to life with Indigenous culture from July 3-10. 

Visitors to the Rocks during this week can expect a whole host of incredible activities, with everything kicking off with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony at the Bligh and Barney Reserve on July 3. Traditional weaving and boomerang-making workshops will also be going down at the Bligh and Barney Reserve between 10.30 am and noon on July 3. 

Attendees can also head over to the Rocks Discovery Museum to see the work of leading First Nations photojournalist, Aunty Barbra McGrady, check out local kid’s winning artworks at the NAIDOC Week School Art Competition Exhibition, and get involved in a free, Indigenous Badge Making Workshop from 2-8 July, and then again, from the 11-15 July, with it also teaching you a thing or two about the Rocks’ rich Indigenous history.

On top of these festivities, the Rocks will also be screening Indigenous films at the Laneway Cinema on June 29 and July 6, while the Overseas Passenger Terminal will be hosting the National Indigenous Art Fair where you can buy Indigenous art directly from the makers – many of whom have travelled to Sydney from remote communities across Australia. 

Want more? Have a look at our list of the best stuff happening across Sydney for this year's NAIDOC celebrations. 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.therocks.com/whats-on/campaigns/naidoc-week
Address:
Around The Rocks
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.