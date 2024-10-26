Subscribe
  1. Friends drinking sparkling wine at Ovata House
    Photograph: Supplied/Ovata House
  2. A photo of the pool and lawn at Orme Estate
    Photograph: Supplied/Ovata House
  3. People walking by the pool at Ovata House
    Photograph: Supplied/Ovata House
  4. A glass of sparkling wine being poured at Ovata House
    Photograph: Supplied/Ovata House
  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Around Sydney, Sydney

Ovata House

Darling Point’s heritage-listed Gatsby-coded house is throwing a one-weekend-only soirée, featuring snacks from Aplenty, flowing sparkling wine and live DJs

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

Ever wondered what it would have been like to hit up one of Gatsby’s epic parties? Well, wonder no more, because for one-weekend-only this spring, Darling Point’s multi-million-dollar 1920s manor, Orme Estate (yep, the glamorous mansion you've seen all over your Insta), will be throwing a Gatsby-coded party, and you’re invited.

Going down on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27, Ovata House will swing open its doors for a fabulous springtime party featuring delicious food from dreamy events company Aplenty, free-flowing sparkling wine from the Yarra Valley’s Ovata by Oakridge and live DJs. We reckon Leo would approve.

You and your mates can dress up in your best ’20s-inspired Hollywood-glam looks and spend an afternoon swanning around the elegant estate, which boasts an 18-metre lush pool, make-your-dad-envious perfectly manicured lawns and Mediterranean-inspired architecture.

And you’ll arrive in style – each ticket includes transport via the Ovata Shuttle to and from Edgecliff Station.

Tickets to Ovata House cost $95 per person, which includes all your drinks, food and transport – and of course, an afternoon living like the rich and famous – and you can snap yours up here. Feathers, fringes and sequins are all welcome.

Details

Event website:
www.ovatabyoakridge.com.au/
Address
Around Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Price:
$95 per person
Opening hours:
Sat 3-6pm; Sun 2-5pm

