Ever wondered what it would have been like to hit up one of Gatsby’s epic parties? Well, wonder no more, because for one-weekend-only this spring, Darling Point’s multi-million-dollar 1920s manor, Orme Estate (yep, the glamorous mansion you've seen all over your Insta), will be throwing a Gatsby-coded party, and you’re invited.

Going down on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27, Ovata House will swing open its doors for a fabulous springtime party featuring delicious food from dreamy events company Aplenty, free-flowing sparkling wine from the Yarra Valley’s Ovata by Oakridge and live DJs. We reckon Leo would approve.

You and your mates can dress up in your best ’20s-inspired Hollywood-glam looks and spend an afternoon swanning around the elegant estate, which boasts an 18-metre lush pool, make-your-dad-envious perfectly manicured lawns and Mediterranean-inspired architecture.

And you’ll arrive in style – each ticket includes transport via the Ovata Shuttle to and from Edgecliff Station.

Tickets to Ovata House cost $95 per person, which includes all your drinks, food and transport – and of course, an afternoon living like the rich and famous – and you can snap yours up here. Feathers, fringes and sequins are all welcome.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: