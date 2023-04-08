Time Out says

Nothing screams *serious positive energy* more than a sunflower field. Now, all Sydneysiders who’ve dreamt of frolicking through a field of gold like they’re in an early 2000s’ pop-folk music video can finally breathe a sigh of relief. A ‘pick your own sunflower’ day is coming to town, and we’re pretty bloody excited about it.

Over Friday April 7 and Saturday April 8, the Bloom Barn Farm in the Central Coast will be opening up their resident sunflower field to eager flower pickers and frolickers everywhere. Over the two days in autumn, you’ll get the chance to pick five vibrant sunflower stems from the very ground itself, with your bounty then getting wrapped up into a beautiful bouquet by a member of staff, ready for you to take home.

On top of getting to run through a maze of lofty sunny blooms, there will be a coffee cart, barbecue and fire pits dotted across the site, as well as a whole lot of kids activities, including complimentary marshmallow roasting and face-painting. You’re also encouraged to bring your own picnic blankets (and picnic supplies) along with you for the day, with it all looking like a properly wholesome autumnal day out.

You can book tickets now for this sunflower extravaganza, with you getting the option of either a morning or afternoon session on April 7, and just a morning session on April 8. These little beauties will probably run off pretty fast, so don’t snooze on this one folks. You can buy tickets right here.

Now, it’s time to dust off that wide-brimmed white akubra. You’ve got this.

