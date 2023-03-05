Pride Climb on the Harbour Bridge

This WorldPride, Sydney’s most famous walk is getting a rainbow glow-up. Starting on February 17, the folks over at Sydney BridgeClimb are coming through with Pride Climb, a brand-new climb experience across the Harbour Bridge.
Pride Climb is a three-hour long summit climbing experience of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with a special twist – climbers get to fly tiny rainbow flags and pose for photos with some fabulous drag queens on the summit. On top of getting to meet a vibrant drag queen a staggering 134 metres above Sydney, you'll also get a guided audio history tour of the bridge and its Sydney surrounds. That's all followed up with a sweet complimentary drink in the resident bar, in that triumphant moment after you get back to Earth.
Running until March 5 in 2023, the Pride Climb is a once-off experience that will appear in conjunction with the Sydney WorldPride festival, and will be available for bookings between 3pm and 5pm every day. Tickets will set adults back $358, while kids aged eight years and older can hit the iron coat hanger for a nifty $189.
To find out more about this vivid take on the bridge climb, click right here. You won't regret it.