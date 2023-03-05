Sydney
Pride Climb on the Harbour Bridge

  • BridgeClimb, The Rocks
A drag queen holding a rainbow flag stands on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge
Photograph: Destination NSW
The Harbour Bridge Climb takes a rainbow twist during Sydney WorldPride

This WorldPride, Sydney’s most famous walk is getting a rainbow glow-up. Starting on February 17, the folks over at Sydney BridgeClimb are coming through with Pride Climb, a brand-new climb experience across the Harbour Bridge. 

Pride Climb is a three-hour long summit climbing experience of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with a special twist – climbers get to fly tiny rainbow flags and pose for photos with some fabulous drag queens on the summit. On top of getting to meet a vibrant drag queen a staggering 134 metres above Sydney, you'll also get a guided audio history tour of the bridge and its Sydney surrounds. That's all followed up with a sweet complimentary drink in the resident bar, in that triumphant moment after you get back to Earth. 

Running until March 5 in 2023, the Pride Climb is a once-off experience that will appear in conjunction with the Sydney WorldPride festival, and will be available for bookings between 3pm and 5pm every day. Tickets will set adults back $358, while kids aged eight years and older can hit the iron coat hanger for a nifty $189. 

To find out more about this vivid take on the bridge climb, click right here.  You won't regret it. 

To stay in the know with all things WorldPride, check out our list of the best WorldPride parties you can attend this year. 

Maya Skidmore

Event website:
www.bridgeclimb.com/climbs-prices/occasions/the-pride-climb-celebrating-sydney-worldpride
Address:
BridgeClimb
3 Cumberland St
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $189
Opening hours:
Daily, 3pm-5pm

Dates and times

