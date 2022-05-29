Time Out says

If you’re a New South Waleser born and bred, you are probably already well versed in how good our state actually is. But for those of us in Sydney who don’t always get the chance to taste, smell and get stuck into the many facets of the state we call home, the Pyrmont Festival is ready to celebrate everything that makes NSW such a great place to live.

Quality wines, artisan chefs, farm-fresh produce, delicious treats and live music from all four corners of New South Wales are the earthly delights that await you over the two-day Festival that’s set to hit Pirrama Park from May 28 to May 29. You’ll get succulent oysters from the fest's neighbours across the water (The Sydney Fish Market, of course), small-batch and high-end whiskey from the family-owned Jones & Smith Distillery, soft cheeses from Vanella, and a whole fleet of food truck extravaganza, with eats including fried chicken, yum cha, organic foody things, and authentic crispy pizzas.

Head down from 11am on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 for a local food and booze bonanza that won’t break the bank, and don’t worry – if you can’t make it down for the weekend, Pyrmont Festival will be running in the form of wine tastings, seafood cooking classes, cheese and wine tastings (big yes) and many, many more wine-related discoveries and events city-wide, all the way up to June 18.

You can book in for their isolated events, and stay updated on everything else their website and Facebook.