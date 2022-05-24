The best pub trivia nights in Sydney

This Monday evening trivia takes place in the Lane Cove club’s upstairs section. This makes sense seeing as it can accommodate the large numbers that turn up, but it also means you're in for more of a chic community hall vibe over a cosy pub atmosphere. You’ll find two rounds of 20 questions, that cover all sorts of topics. The host kindly gets votes from the room for some topics (‘Kardashians or chemistry?’), and may even chuck in bonus points if you make him laugh with your answer. They also flip the night’s rankings on their head with a bet-your-points-style final question.
What can you win? Vouchers for food and bottles of wine.
What’s the crowd like? Young families, loud ladies' nights and big groups.
What’s for dinner? Tapas if you're not that hungry, grilled chicken and steak if you are.
Do you possess freakishly accurate knowledge of the Simpsons oeuvre? Do you know your Australian cricket captains better than you know your own uncles? Are you totally up to date on current affairs and '90s pop culture? Use all the weird, wonderful and utterly useless facts in your arsenal to win cash, booze and glory at one of Sydney's best pub trivia nights, where knowledge really is power.