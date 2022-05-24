The best pub trivia nights in Sydney

There is a die-hard crowd of trivia players at the Union’s weekly quiz night, so the competition is fierce – people take their movie quotes, sporting rules and geography very seriously here. Host Craig (a palaeontologist by day) is a genial host who gives you lots of thinking time and at least one clue for each team per round. At over three-hours run time, this is a Trivia night you can really settle into so order a tasting paddle and get comfy.



What can you win? First prize is an $80 bar voucher, second is $40 and third get their pick out of two bottles of wine. The second bottle goes to second last place. Plus there are drink prizes for special questions like “Who am I”.



What’s the crowd like? This trivia night has a dedicated local following, so there’s a sense of camaraderie in the room. Plus, given the questions lean towards Gen X and Boomer pop-culture, the crowd skews that way too.



What’s for dinner? Fuel your brain with one of their 11 burger options, including a vegan rendition. If you play well with others there are also two-person serves of Southern fried chichen and slow-roasted lamb.