Timeout

Ricos Tacos x Love, Tilly Devine

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Love, Tilly Devine, Darlinghurst
A crowd gathered in the laneway outside Love, Tilly Devine
Photograph: Bruno Stefani
Time Out says

A Taco Tuesday like no other, with Ricos Tacos and the Hunter's best wine makers

Tacos and rosato from NSW’s Hunter Valley are the theme for Love, Tilly Devine’s next laneway party. Going down on Tuesday, March 22 from 5pm, the al fresco fiesta will feature Toby Wilson of Chippendale’s Ricos Tacos and two top Hunter Valley winemakers, hence why the Darlinghurst bar's second 2022 takeover is dubbed: Hunter v Hunger.

Your regular Taco Tuesday, this aint, with Ricos making waves on the Sydney dining scene as they shifted gears from taco truck to permanent digs in late 2021. Expect mini tostadas of aburi scallop and finger lime; octopus and potato deep-fried tacos; kingfish aguachile and a Jalisco (an area just outside of Guadalajara) twist on pasta called birria baked ziti. The Mexican theme continues onto dessert and drinks, too, with a dark chocolate mousse and chipotle ash, as well as many bottles of Cantina OK’s OK! Sparkling Margarita Seltzer popping throughout the night.

On the wine front, Aaron Mercer of Hunter Valley winery Mercer Wines, which produces all of its wines with organic, preservative-free and sustainable practices, will be pouring five of his 2021 releases. There’ll be a pét nat made from picpoul grapes, a blood orange-noted nebbiolo rosato and a punchy nero d’avola that’s all sour cherries and spicy tannins.

Mercer will be joined by Hunter Valley neighbour Angus Vinden, who’ll be pouring five different wines from his offshoot, experimental label The Vinden Headcase. Expect to try skin-contact chenin blanc, a blanc blend aged in Spanish clay amphorae, and a dry, textural rosé made from cabernet, mourvèdre, shiraz, chardonnay and semillon.

Kicking off from 5pm, the taco and rosato party is strictly walk-ins, with no reservations so you'll want to get in nice and early to make sure you don't miss out. 

Want to keep the fiesta going? Check out Sydney's best Mexican restaurants here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Love, Tilly Devine
91 Crown Ln
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
lovetillydevine.com
02 9326 9297
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 5pm-midnight; Sun 4-10pm

Dates and times

