A two day potato-centric celebration in the idyllic NSW town of Robertson

Carb lovers, mark your calendars. The Robertson Potato Festival is coming back to the Southern Highlands for two days of potato-fuelled fun.

Popping up at Robertson Showground in the idyllic Southern Highlands (under two hours drive from Sydney), the event will run from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 – with a line-up of potato-centric activities and food stalls that make the versatile vegetable sing.

The festival is held in Robertson to celebrate the town’s impressive potato harvest – with one particular Robertson-based potato farm (Hill Family Farm) responsible for producing six different varieties of spuds.

As an ode to the potato, activities at the festival will include competitive potato peeling, a spud and spoon race, and sack races. Visitors can also expect live music, cooking demonstrations, potato product stall holders and (naturally) a whole heap of tasty, starchy food.

Early bird tickets start from $25, and you can snap them up over here.