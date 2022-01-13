Start your day the zen way with a sky high vinyasa flow at this rooftop bar with harbour views

Could you use a little body movement and a healthy boost to kick off your weekend in these uncertain times? The lofty rooftop bar sitting atop the Hyatt Regency is swapping sunset cocktails for early morning smoothie bowls, with a six week long series of yoga and mindfulness sessions taking over Zephyr Sky Bar every Saturday morning from January 15.

Get ready to take in sweeping views of Darling Harbour as you salute the sun, and pick out your cutest activewear set for a candid snap amongst Zephyr’s nautical themed aesthetic – because it's 2022 and it's not like we have fresh sweaty clubbing photos to upload to the ‘gram. And don’t worry about little miss La Niña raining on your downward dog parade, in the event of rain, the session will still go ahead under cover. There will also be Covid-safe practices in place and yoga mats will be appropriately spaced.

The event kicks off from 8am and your $45 ticket includes a 75-minute vinyasa yoga class and mindfulness session hosted by Yogamigos, followed by a smoothie or smoothie bowl which you can assemble yourself at the Zephyr Smoothie Station. Executive chef Sven Ullrich will serve up the sweetest ingredients and freshest superfoods so guests can curate their own brekkie with all the fuel they need to get recharged and tackle their day.

Get limbered up and make your booking over here.

