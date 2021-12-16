The Sydney bars with the best views

We might be just a tiny bit biased, but in our humble opinion, no city in the world holds a candle to Sydney when it comes to sheer beauty. Whether you’re looking out over the water, drinking in the sights of our iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge, or gazing at the city skyline, a Sydney view can level up any sundowner or evening cocktail.

Don’t believe us? You can put the theory to the test with a trip to one of these gorgeous bars with a stunning view in Sydney.

Prefer your beverages in a booze bunker? Check out these great underground bars in Sydney.