The Sydney bars with the best views

Sitting 83 storeys above street level, you can expect breathtaking views of the entirety of Metropolitan Sydney from any seat in the house. It's a playful and eye-popping space, and while it leans hard into period references that predate the opening of the Sydney Tower by more than two decades, the aesthetics somehow feel entirely apt for this dated hero of Sydney's skyline. The design choices are fearless: think lobster-red bucket chairs a la Eero Aarino’s unmistakable ball loungers; plush, velour-upholstered booths; glossy white tiles and brushed gold light fixtures.