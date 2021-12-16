Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The main dining room at Dean and Nancy on 22
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The Sydney bars with the best views

Drink in those pretty city vistas while you drink in a carefully crafted cocktail

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

We might be just a tiny bit biased, but in our humble opinion, no city in the world holds a candle to Sydney when it comes to sheer beauty. Whether you’re looking out over the water, drinking in the sights of our iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge, or gazing at the city skyline, a Sydney view can level up any sundowner or evening cocktail.

Don’t believe us? You can put the theory to the test with a trip to one of these gorgeous bars with a stunning view in Sydney.

Prefer your beverages in a booze bunker? Check out these great underground bars in Sydney.

Drink in that view

Bar 83
Photograph: Supplied/Robert Walsh

Bar 83

  • Bars
  • Sydney

Sitting 83 storeys above street level, you can expect breathtaking views of the entirety of Metropolitan Sydney from any seat in the house. It's a playful and eye-popping space, and while it leans hard into period references that predate the opening of the Sydney Tower by more than two decades, the aesthetics somehow feel entirely apt for this dated hero of Sydney's skyline. The design choices are fearless: think lobster-red bucket chairs a la Eero Aarino’s unmistakable ball loungers; plush, velour-upholstered booths; glossy white tiles and brushed gold light fixtures.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Dean and Nancy on 22
Photograph: Dan Boud

Dean and Nancy on 22

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sydney

For a Sydney bar to be considered as having a great view, it's usually mandatory to have the Harbour Bridge and Opera House in the line of sight. Or at the very least, an unobstructed glimpse of some water. But at Dean and Nancy on 22, its seemingly duff location, surrounded on all sides by CBD skyscrapers, is very much part of the appeal. Summoning the spirit of a 1960s New York cocktail lounge, you could very well mistake Sydney’s city blocks for those of Downtown Manhattan (if you don't look too closely). Sure, it may not be quite Madison Avenue, but George Street will still do. Created by the multi-award-winning team behind Maybe Sammy, every carefully crafted drink has some kind of trick up its sleeve. For example, Rolling a Double – a refreshing mingle of coconut water, Agricole rum and Havana 3 garnished with a pineapple leaf, ideal for a sundowner – comes with a pair of dice. Roll a double and you’ll win a complimentary glass of bubbles.

Read more
Advertising
Sky Bar, Shell House
Photograph: Supplied/Johnny Valiant

Sky Bar, Shell House

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sydney

The design throughout these upper levels of Shell House is a luxurious ode to the building’s unmistakable clock tower – a glazed stone monolith watching over the Sky Bar’s alfresco terrace. Angular, geometric lines, in the weave of the upholstery and the marble mosaic floors, nod to this giant timepiece’s boxy frame, while circular tables and elegantly rounded armchairs mimic the curves and swerves of its clock face. Throughout the intimate space, there’s a symphony of tactile textures and finishes. Mirrored tables with dull concrete pedestals; dense pile rugs and ever-so-touchable velvet seat cushions; a mixture of satin paint and raw plaster on the walls: the attention to detail trumpets the deep pockets behind this no-expense-spared reno. The extensive use of multiple wood species in contrasting colours is another inspired stroke, creating a clever foil for the glass and steel of the CBD skyscrapers crowding the view from the bar’s wrap-around floor-to-ceiling windows.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Zephyr Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Zephyr Bar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Darling Harbour

When the views encompass the stunning Sydney skyline as well as the sparking harbour, a sky-high seat becomes the most enviable spot in town. The Hyatt Regency’s Zephyr Bar is one such location. Perched atop the hotel between the CBD and Darling Harbour, this open-air hotel bar has sweeping views of the water and plenty of room to take it all in. The expansive terrace is a primo spot for after-work tipples that are just a little bit fancier than your average pub pint. The drinks menu focuses on vintage vermouth, gin and rums sourced from across the world. The cocktail menu incorporates some rather unusual techniques, including washed-barrel and acoustically aged cocktails – yep, ingredients are made more delicious with soundwaves in a hypersonic infuser – plus a whole series of signature G'n'Ts.

Read more
Paid content
Advertising
O Bar and Dining
Photograph: O Bar & Dining/Supplied

O Bar and Dining

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Sydney
  • price 3 of 4

The Harry Seidler-designed Australia Square Tower was completed in 1961, and while the revolving restaurant may be considered a gimmick of architecture past, a trip to O Bar, on the 48th floor, will make you wonder why Sydney only has one revolving cocktail lounge. The outer ring of the bar revolves very slowly, so that over the course of a round of drinks your view changes by degrees, ensuring you see the city from all sides. Sure, you know what to expect when you're facing north towards the Opera House and bridge, but views of the Eastern Suburbs or south towards Balmain or Cronulla will give you an eagle's-eye view of a Sydney you're less familiar with. Enjoy the vista while nursing something from the extensive drinks list, which features both new and old world wines by the glass and bottle, plus spirits, sakes and seasonal cocktails.

Read more
Blu Bar on 36
Photograph: Supplied

Blu Bar on 36

  • Bars
  • The Rocks
  • price 3 of 4
We all know we live in one of the most beautiful harbourfront cities in the world, but sometimes it takes riding up to the 36th floor of a famous hotel for cocktails to remind you just how incredible Sydney looks, especially from higher ground. The narrow galley bar that runs along the western side of Blu Bar on 36 at the Shangri-La Hotel, Sydney may not be the cheapest place to get a drink, but it is one of the most spectacular. Nothing makes your problems feel miles away like downing an extremely boozy Rosemary Old Fashioned at a great height.
Read more
Advertising
Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Watsons Bay
  • price 2 of 4

Look, who among us hasn’t had a dig at the Far East, what with their beautiful homes, jaw-dropping views and the ability to wear white linen without looking like they’ve slept in their clothes? And sure, the drive to South Head is no picnic, but once you’re sitting on the terrace of the Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel with a glass of dry rosé, you have to admit that this is a bloody nice place to cash in some down time. Location alone makes this an excellent spot to bring the next generation: the pub fronts onto the gentle shores of the harbour on one side and a rolling green park on the other.

Read more
Icebergs Dining Room and Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Dining fashions may come and go, but drinking Spritzes with ocean views and a corps of Sydney’s most beautiful people at neighbouring tables will never go out of style. And speaking of style, Icebergs Dining Room and Bar is also one of the few places in the city where you can wear a boxfresh white T-shirt and a broad-brimmed white hat to dinner in the middle of July and not look out of place – the Bondi dress code is trans-seasonal. So for that matter, is the appeal of classic Italian food, and even if the water is so cold you can’t feel your face, we still like to be near it, which is what makes Icebergs such a good-times triple threat.

 

Read more
Recommended

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.