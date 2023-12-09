Time Out says

This Saturday, Australia’s most famous athletic sparky (Nedd Brockmann) will be celebrating the start of summer with a choccy milk-fuelled running event at Bondi Beach – complete with treadmills, ice baths, prizes, acai bowls and (naturally) a solid supply of his eponymous drink Nedd’s Milk.



The event will pop up at North Bondi Surf Lifesaving Club this Saturday, December 9 from 8am until 8pm, though the man himself will only be in residence from 11am until 2pm. Saturday is set to be a scorcher of a day, so jumping into one of the ice baths sounds to us like an excellent option. Beach-goers will also be able to score free tastings of acai bowls and chocolate milk.



The main event though, is running focused – on brand for the man who spent 47 days running across Australia earlier this year for charity. Throughout the day, members of the public will be encouraged to jump on a treadmill and smash out a run for a good cause. For every kilometre run, participants will be awarded a $50 voucher to spend with car sharing platform Turo, and Turo will donate a further $50 to social impact charity We Are Mobilise. Each jog-ready beachgoer will also go in the running to win a year’s supply of Nedd’s Milk and a Puma running kit.

Essentially – a jog this weekend will help make sure you can spend the next sunny Saturday outside of the city, and might land you a whole heap of sweet stuff.



