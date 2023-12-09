Sydney
Run with Nedd Brockmann

  • Things to do, Sports
  • North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club, Bondi North
Nedd Brockmann in branded Nedd's Milk van by the beach
Photograph: Supplied | Nedd Brockmann Nedd's Milk
Time Out says

You can get paid to run with Nedd Brockmann at Bondi Beach this Saturday

This Saturday, Australia’s most famous athletic sparky (Nedd Brockmann) will be celebrating the start of summer with a choccy milk-fuelled running event at Bondi Beach – complete with treadmills, ice baths, prizes, acai bowls and (naturally) a solid supply of his eponymous drink Nedd’s Milk.

The event will pop up at North Bondi Surf Lifesaving Club this Saturday, December 9 from 8am until 8pm, though the man himself will only be in residence from 11am until 2pm. Saturday is set to be a scorcher of a day, so jumping into one of the ice baths sounds to us like an excellent option. Beach-goers will also be able to score free tastings of acai bowls and chocolate milk.

The main event though, is running focused – on brand for the man who spent 47 days running across Australia earlier this year for charity. Throughout the day, members of the public will be encouraged to jump on a treadmill and smash out a run for a good cause. For every kilometre run, participants will be awarded a $50 voucher to spend with car sharing platform Turo, and Turo will donate a further $50 to social impact charity We Are Mobilise. Each jog-ready beachgoer will also go in the running to win a year’s supply of Nedd’s Milk and a Puma running kit.

Essentially – a jog this weekend will help make sure you can spend the next sunny Saturday outside of the city, and might land you a whole heap of sweet stuff.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club
Bondi Beach
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Contact:
View Website
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
8am-8pm

