If you love Christmas, meeting rescue puppies and frolicking with fellow dog people with their dogs in the sunshine, you need to pop the aptly named ‘Santa Paws’ event into your calendar, stat. On Sunday, November 26, this one-day event in Centennial Park is a big, canine extravaganza that’s all about raising funds for rescue dog charity, Ozzie Tails of Hope. All dollars raised on the day will go straight to animal rescue charities across Australia.

The goodness of the cause isn’t the only sweet thing on the cards at Santa Paws. You can meet rescue dogs and puppies who are up for adoption, take part in doggy yoga, snaffle snacks from food trucks, tick of your Christmas pet photography needs (you know you’re interested) – and even take part in a legit ‘Person-Pooch-Look-Alike’ contest (with prizes for the most striking resemblance).

It starts at 9am, and runs until 4pm – and it's all going down on Federation Drive on the Paddington side of Centennial Park. Best of all, this festival is totally free, and open to everyone.

You can pre-register yourself and your pooch for the many fabulous contests and activities that’ll be popping on the day by clicking right here.

Whether you walk away with a permanent new furry friend, a festive pet portrait – or just get the chance to downward dog with a particularly adorable poodle-cross, Santa Paws is the perfect way for every pooch fan to launch into Christmas.

What are you waiting for? Santa Paws is coming to town!

