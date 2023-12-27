Sydney
Timeout

Scrumptious Season at Darling Square

Darling Square is transforming into a Wonka-themed wonderland this festive season

The festive season is setting in, and – appropriately – chocolate is having a moment. To celebrate the upcoming Wonka movie, Darling Square is hosting an interactive Wonka-themed wonderland featuring chocolate-themed treats, competitions, immersive decorations and a line-up of live music, magicians and entertainers.

Taking over the food-focused precinct until December 27, you can expect a four-metre-high lolly jar shaped like a Christmas tree, visits from Santa and, naturally, a whole lot of chocolate-centric foodie offerings.

In keeping with the fantastical nature of the chocolate factory, expect obscure, out-of-this-world decorations and pop-up performances that double down on the theme of “pure imagination”.

Come for the chocolate French toast and Bubblegum Martini, stay for the show.

You can find out about more about Darling Square’s Wonka pop-up over here.

RECOMMENDED:

Here's where to find the best Christmas lights in Sydney

Check out the free Summer Expres festival at South Eveleigh

There's also a Wonka High Tea Buffet at this Sydney hotel

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

