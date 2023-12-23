Time Out says

Sydney’s festive goings-on have really levelled up this year, and South Eveleigh’s Summer Express is no exception. Taking over the historic precinct (the site of Sydney’s Locomotive Workshops, and home of Sydney favourites Lucky Kwong and Re) for the five weeks running up to Christmas, the program is a free-to-attend, family-friendly celebration of Christmas and community. Expect live music, pop-up games, festive food and drink offerings and, naturally, visits from Santa.

The series kicked off on Tuesday, November 21 and will be running until Saturday, December 23. Weekly programs are announced the week prior, and will be characterised by daily games, live music and rides on the trackless train, plus snuggle sessions with therapy dogs, face painting and music bingo. There's also a pop-up "play town" with games for all ages (and prizes for the lucky ones). If your top priority is catching the man with the bag, swing by on a Saturday – Santa will be in residence between 11am and 2pm.

Though the celebrations are taking over across South Eveleigh, the central hub is located at Innovation Plaza: the main pedestrian pathway to and from Redfern Station, located between the Locomotive Workshop and the National Innovation Centre. Innovation Plaza’s live entertainment line-up ranges from performances by ARIA-nominated Australian Children’s band The Vegetable Plot, to live DJ sets in partnership with local brewery BrewDog. It’s varied and vibrant, and (delightfully) free to everyone.

Summer Express will be taking place from Tuesday to Saturday until December 23. You can view the full program and plan your visit over here.