If you missed out on making it to the Swiss alps this year, fear not. There’s another opportunity to get amongst a very alpine experience, and it’s taking over a sky-high bar in the CBD until the end of August. Between the olive trees at Harper – the sprawling open-air space on level seven of the city’s very opulent Kimpton Margot hotel – you’ll find “chalets” serving up fondue.

The chalet experience is a Sydney take on the very wintery Swiss ritual of the fondue: or as we call it, dippy dinner. The rich cheese-based delight (a combination of gruyère, emmental and gouda) will arrive at your table in a piping hot caquelon (fondue pot) that sits heating above a burner in the centre of the table. Platters of fresh veggies, roasted potatoes, mushrooms and focaccia will follow – all asking to be skewered and laced with a cheesey halo.

The savoury fondue affair is followed by a chocolate fondue – a pot of melted dark chocolate served with fresh persimmon, strawberries, marshmallows and cubes of cake.

On the drinks front, you can choose between Harper Rooftop’s extensive cocktail range (the Throwing Satsumas is a signature – a zingy, potent mix of tequila, Aperol and mandarin) or keep it apres-adjacent with free flowing wine and beer ($45 for 90 minutes).

The two-course fondue will set you back $90 per person, and the chalets are available to book for from 4pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from noon on Fridays and Saturdays. You can book your Swiss-inspired dippy dinner over here.





