Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. fondue at Harper Rooftop Bar
    Photograph: Supplied | Harper Rooftop Bar
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. fondue at Harper Rooftop Bar
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. fondue at Harper Rooftop Bar
    Photograph: Supplied | Harper Rooftop Bar
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. fondue at Harper Rooftop Bar
    Photograph: Supplied | Harper Rooftop Bar
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Harper Rooftop Bar, Sydney

Sky High Chalet at Harper Rooftop

Channel Swiss-alpine energy at this fondue-fuelled winter pop-up

Buy ticket
Winnie Stubbs
Written by Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

Time Out says

If you missed out on making it to the Swiss alps this year, fear not. There’s another opportunity to get amongst a very alpine experience, and it’s taking over a sky-high bar in the CBD until the end of August. Between the olive trees at Harper – the sprawling open-air space on level seven of the city’s very opulent Kimpton Margot hotel – you’ll find “chalets” serving up fondue. 

The chalet experience is a Sydney take on the very wintery Swiss ritual of the fondue: or as we call it, dippy dinner. The rich cheese-based delight (a combination of gruyère, emmental and gouda) will arrive at your table in a piping hot caquelon (fondue pot) that sits heating above a burner in the centre of the table. Platters of fresh veggies, roasted potatoes, mushrooms and focaccia will follow – all asking to be skewered and laced with a cheesey halo. 

The savoury fondue affair is followed by a chocolate fondue – a pot of melted dark chocolate served with fresh persimmon, strawberries, marshmallows and cubes of cake. 

On the drinks front, you can choose between Harper Rooftop’s extensive cocktail range (the Throwing Satsumas is a signature – a zingy, potent mix of tequila, Aperol and mandarin) or keep it apres-adjacent with free flowing wine and beer ($45 for 90 minutes). 

The two-course fondue will set you back $90 per person, and the chalets are available to book for from 4pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from noon on Fridays and Saturdays. You can book your Swiss-inspired dippy dinner over here.

Want to be the first to know about what's on in Sydney? Sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter, delivered direct to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: 

Want more winter fun? Head to Canberra for this huge Xmas in July festival.

Or transport yourself to Paris at this epic festival of all things French.

Details

Event website:
www.harperrooftopbar.com.au/whats-on-1/winter-sky-high-chalet
Address
Harper Rooftop Bar
Kimpton Margot
Level 7
339 Pitt St
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $90 per person
Opening hours:
Wed - Thurs from 4pm, Fri - Sat from 12pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.