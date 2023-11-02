Time Out says

Sydney has scored itself a lush rooftop bar with tropical, beach-club vibes – and dogs are welcome, too

Got plans this weekend? You do now. Bring your mate and come check our Sydney’s newest and coolest rooftop boozer, Harper Rooftop Bar. And guess what? Your dog is invited to come, too. We're on our way.

Found on level seven of swish hotel Kimpton Margot Sydney, Harper Rooftop Bar reckons they are Sydney’s largest open-air rooftop bar. And while we don’t have our tape measure on us, Harper does indeed look to be a sprawling thing of beauty, with a capacity for 180 punters. Summer sunset sessions, anyone? Don’t mind if we do.

Designed by Five Foot One Design, the colourful oasis features lush plants, a pastel-pink tiled bar, sunflower-yellow booths and comfy sun lounges. Guests of the hotel are welcome to take a dip in the refreshing pool.

Cocktails are bright, fun and fruity, like the Barbie Girl Slushie with rosé, raspberries, strawberries and rhubarb; and the Summer Holidaze with vodka, pandan, pinot grigio and lychee.

Star chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan (who recently opened Luc San in Sydney) has created a menu with crowd-pleasers like Sydney rock oysters with finger lime; colourful soba salad bowls; fresh and chilled prawns with Luke’s cocktail sauce; and veal cotoletta with tomato relish.

Beach, a drink at Harper, sleep and repeat? Sounds like a plan to us.

