Sneakerland

  Things to do
  Carriageworks, Eveleigh
An array of colourful sneakers at a convention.
Photograph: Supplied | Sneakerland
Time Out says

Obsessed with sneakers? You're going to want to read this

If sneakers are your life, your way of being – or just simply your favourite thing to pop on your feet – you’re going to want to make sure you head down to Sneakerland in Sydney on December 2, 2023. 

Sneakerland is (much like the name suggests) an absolutely ginormous convention that’s all about celebrating street culture, community and, you guessed it, the humble sneaker, all in one, big, poppin’ place that’s open for everyone. 

If you decide to hit Sneakerland up, you can expect to geez at some of the most exclusive sneakers and streetwear pieces in the world, peruse the wares of 50 sneaker vendors, including Foot Locker, Throwback Store and Goorin Bros, and dive into an epic ‘Sneakerhead Market’ that’ll have local brands, collectors, buyers, influencers and creatives all selling, buying and trading the rarest sneakers and apparel on the market. 

On top of checking out and picking up pairs of fresh kicks, you’ll also get to dig into tasty snacks from food trucks, throw back bevs from a curated on-site bar, get braids, haircuts and tattoos on-site, and then have a boogie to a bunch of DJs who will be spinning tracks all day. There’ll also be a 1v1 basketball tournament and dance competition going down on the day, with up to $3,000 in cash prizes up for grabs – so, basically, we’re all in for a good time. 

Sneakerland Sydney will be taking over Carriageworks from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Entry is $40 for adult, $20 for kids (ages 6-17), and a family of four can get in for a nifty $25 each. 

Keen? You can buy tickets to Sneakerland Sydney by clicking right here.

Want more? Here's everything cool to do in Sydney this weekend.

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
sneakerland.com.au/sydney/
Address:
Carriageworks
245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Price:
$20-$100
Opening hours:
9am-5pm

Dates and times

