Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A whale breaches in the water with Sydney city skyline in the background
Photograph: Supplied/ Oz Whale Watching Sydney

HUGE NEWS: Australia's east coast humpback whale population has hit record highs

Yes, this is very good news

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

If you reckon you’ve seen more whales dancing in the waters off Sydney this year (including right on top of one Northern Beaches’ windsurfer), turns out there’s a good reason. Experts have said that there are currently record numbers of humpback whales making their annual migration past Sydney to southern waters – and yes, this is very good news. 

After the total eastern Australian humpback population declined down to a measly 150 due to commercial whaling between the 1850s and 1960s, numbers have built back to a staggering 40,000 over the last 30 years.

RECOMMENDED: The best spots for whale watching in Sydney

Whale tour operators have reported seeing record numbers of whales and calves this season, while Dr Wally Franklin from the Oceania Project has said to the ABC that the whale numbers are almost at ‘carrying capacity’, which means that “the number of whales born equals the number of whales that die of natural causes every year”.  

Whale jumping out of ocean
Photograph: Unsplash

This amazing news is made all the more miraculous given that all whales we’re seeing in our eastern Aussie waters today are the direct descendants of the tiny group of whales who managed to survive mass killings up until the early 60s. 

Using careful conservation and collective action, Australians have managed to help bring back these incredible animals from the brink of permanent extinction, with experts saying that their population has been steadily increasing by 10 per cent, year on year. 

The only way is up.  

Want more? 

This whale-watching tour will give you bang for your buck (and a barbecue lunch)

Ramses the Great's coffin is here in Sydney this summer

Did you hear the news? A massive new public park is coming to Sydney

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.