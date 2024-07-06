Winter is well and truly here, and if you’re keen to embrace festive energy in Sydney, you don’t need to look too far. Just across the bridge in North Sydney, a very wintery fiesta is going down for one magical week – complete with 50 tonnes of real snow. Yes, you’re reading that right.

Kicking off on Saturday, June 19, the Greenwood’s Snow Week will see the sprawling North Sydney venue transformed into a winter wonderland – with a program of seasonal events to keep transport us into (even) colder climbs.

The launch of the festivities will coincide with Canada Day – a poutine-fuelled affair featuring a round of Canadian trivia and DJs spinning Canadian-inspired tunes – followed by a soul music session on the Sunday and a very wintery snow-themed bingo on the Monday, hosted by Sydney sweetheart Prada Clutch. Other events popping up throughout the week include a No Swipes dating event, a fire and ice-themed party on the Thursday night and a charity social to close out the week.

Visitors will also go in the running to win a heap of delightfully snow-themed prizes, including a snowboard and a $1,000 voucher for snow gear brand Elevation107.



Keen to get involved in the cold? You can learn more over here.

