Time Out says

Do the words 'Sober Awkward' mean anything to you? If so, you’re not alone – and if not, don’t worry – we’ll fill you in.

For all those in the back who aren’t in the know, Sober Awkward is a podcast run by ABC presenter Hamish and comedian and author Vic. Packaged as an off the beaten track sobriety guide for everyone living in what they dub “a booze soaked world”, Sober Awkward is all about making not drinking way less scary and more approachable. Drawing on their own past experiences as “ex binge drinking party animals”, this podcasting pair is here to help anyone who is tossing up the possibility of turning away from the devil’s drop.

Now, the pair are putting on an IRL talk in Sydney for anyone who prefers listening to hilarious sober antics in real life. Kicking off on September 21 in Harold Community Hall in Forest Lodge, Vic and Hamish will be spinning tall tales and chatting about all the embarrassing and bizarre bits of a booze-free life. You can expect non-alcoholic drinks, a lot of puns and a heap of like-minded community connections in one sweet place.

The talk will go from 6.30 to 8.30pm, and tickets will cost you $45 a pop. Plus, a (non-boozy) bev will be included in your entry price, meaning you’ll still get to quench your thirst.

You can book yourself in right now by clicking here.