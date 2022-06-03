Time Out says

UPDATE: October 10, due to ongoing heavy rains, this event has been cancelled. Keep an eye on the organiser's social media for up-to-date news.

The Southern Highlands Food and Wine Festival is back for another year, celebrating the stunning produce and artisan growers that hail from one of the most beautiful corners of NSW. No matter what your thing is, the two-day fair has got you covered. Delicious cool climate wine? Tick. Fine dining as well as family-run cafés and food trucks? Tick. A whole weekend of farmers markets? Tick.

On October 29 and 30 you'll be able to taste the very best of the region including the particularly special Offgrid Provisions, by James Viles, who's avid pursuit of the absolute best foraged, gathered and wild caught produce and game there is to be found in Australia, brings food with a sense of place and conscience.

Locally based Olsson's Salt will present a stellar line-up at their Salt Session, with presenters including aforementioned James Viles of Offgrid Provisions, Mark Labrooy of Three Blue Ducks, Byron Woolfrey of Trolley’d, Alex Pritchard of Icebergs Bar and Dining, Segundo Farrel of Osborn House, Tommy Prosser of Berrima Vaulthouse and Michael Cains of Pecora Dairy. Simon Evans of Bangalay Dining, Ioannis Bernados of Bernie’s Diner, Colin Fassnidge, John Mauger of Mauger’s Meats and respected local sommelier Ben Shephard are also on the bill.

The Southern Highlands Food and Wine Association is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and showcasing the outstanding food and wine of the Southern Highlands of NSW. The festival aims to champion the incredible growers behind the produce and the talented makers and creators who put it on the plate and in the glass. Tickets start at $32.50 for general admission, VIP packages will set you back $150 per person, kids under 6 are free, and kids under 18 are half price at $15. Head to the website here to book your tickets.