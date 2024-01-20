Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sunset Sessions Barangaroo

  • Things to do
  • Barangaroo Reserve, Barangaroo
  1. sunset drinks pop-up at Barangaroo
    Photograph: Supplied | Cassandra Hannagan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. people with drinks at sunset in Barangaroo
    Photograph: Supplied | Cassandra Hannagan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Sunset Sessions pop-up bar
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. food and drinks at Sunset Sessions pop-up bar
    Photograph: Supplied | Cassandra Hannagan
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch the sunset over Watermans Cove at this pop-up double-decker bar in Sydney

With its west-facing waterfront and excellent line-up of restaurants, Barangaroo has earned its rep as one of the best spots for a sunset drink in Sydney. Pair that with live music and a pop-up bar serving special cocktails and you’ve got a pretty failsafe formula for a summer evening. Enter Sunset Sessions: a three-week event series popping up at Barangaroo’s Watermans Cove this summer.

Running from 4pm until 9.30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the double-decker pop-up bar will play host to DJs spinning vinyl retro classics, with hydration coming in the form of native-inspired cocktails (think Davidson Plum Old Fashioneds) plus wine, cider, seltzer and 4 Pines lager on tap.

The pop-up bar is free to enter, so you can splash out on a cocktail or two and then head for a nearby restaurant for dinner once the sun starts to drop. Learn more over here.

Looking for somewhere else to catch the final rays of the day? These are Sydney’s best rooftop bars.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best things to do in Sydney this week

These are the best free events at Sydney Festival

Add these big dates to your calendar for 2024

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
www.barangaroo.com/whats-on/events/sunset-sessions
Address:
Barangaroo Reserve
Barangaroo Point Park
Sydney
2000

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.