Time Out says

With its west-facing waterfront and excellent line-up of restaurants, Barangaroo has earned its rep as one of the best spots for a sunset drink in Sydney. Pair that with live music and a pop-up bar serving special cocktails and you’ve got a pretty failsafe formula for a summer evening. Enter Sunset Sessions: a three-week event series popping up at Barangaroo’s Watermans Cove this summer.

Running from 4pm until 9.30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the double-decker pop-up bar will play host to DJs spinning vinyl retro classics, with hydration coming in the form of native-inspired cocktails (think Davidson Plum Old Fashioneds) plus wine, cider, seltzer and 4 Pines lager on tap.

The pop-up bar is free to enter, so you can splash out on a cocktail or two and then head for a nearby restaurant for dinner once the sun starts to drop. Learn more over here.

Looking for somewhere else to catch the final rays of the day? These are Sydney’s best rooftop bars.