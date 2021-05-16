Watch dog sports, cuddle pups and hear from pet experts at this annual dog-lovers get-together

Insta-pooches, puppy face-painting and even some doggy adrenaline-junkies: the most wholesome, tail-wagging event of the year is back this August. The Sydney Dog Lovers Show is set to be a furry, fluffy canine carnival.

Done with swiping on the dating apps for a companion to stand by your side through the highs and lows of modern life? At the Dog Lovers Show, the "Perfect Match" session pairs you up with the dog breed suited perfectly for you. Perks not found in human soulmates include: undying adoration, will sit through The Bold Type without complaint, fluff. What’s more, you can put your new-found knowledge into action. Rescue groups from around NSW will be standing on guard in the Adoption Zone, with dozens of pups up for the taking. Plus, you already know their love language: pats. Pats and rubs.

If by some stroke of luck or fate you’ve already found your furry soulmate, you can learn how to best pamper them, with sessions on training, first-aid, nutrition and puppy manners with vets and pooch behavioural experts.

All kinds of dogs gather for the annual show to suit all kinds of dog lovers. There’s a Pat-a-Pooch zone for cuddles and an endorphin boost, a gang of thrill-seeking pups leaping in the water for an event known only as the "Extreme Vertical", and even a lush velvet-throned meet-and-greet with puppy celebrities. We’re not quite sure how conversationally in-depth the media interviews with the pooches of Instagram will go, but damn, we’re looking forward to finding out.

The show will run from Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 August at Sydney Showground. The event will be open 9.30am–5pm each day. Tickets are $27.50 and sold online. You may think Sydneysiders are an unflappable bunch, which generally holds true until they're presented with the prospect of puppies – so get in quick.

Keen for a canine fix before then? The RSPCA is clearing out its shelters this weekend.