Taylors Garden of Chill

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Sydney
  1. people in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. people in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Taylors Garden of Chill will take over the Mare and Foal Lawn of the Royal Botanic Garden with bean bags, music, snacks and perfectly chilled wine

There are a few Sydney experiences that seem almost too trip-of-a-lifetime perfect for Sydneysiders themselves to indulge in. Spending a sunny afternoon drinking chilled Australian wine in the Royal Botanic Garden is one of them. Next weekend, Taylors are inviting you to do just that – and they’re setting up the perfectly crimson-hued haven in which to do it. 

From February 9 until February 11, Taylors Garden of Chill will take over the Mare and Foal Lawn of the Royal Botanic Garden with bean bags, music, salty snacks and – naturally – a lot of chilled red wine. From noon until 7.30pm throughout the weekend, Sydneysiders can stop by for a glass of meticulously chilled vino or a shiraz-spiked slushie, with Sydney’s sparkling harbour providing the backdrop. The Garden of Chill snack menu has been curated with wine in mind: think charcuterie boards and pizza slices from Pasticceria Papa

Mitchell Taylor, third generation Winemaker and Managing Director of Taylors Wines, has cited temperature as “the single most important factor to getting the most out of your wine.” If that's the case, we’re confident in stating that a spectacular setting and some good salty snacks are up there in the top ten. 

Entry is free, and no bookings are required – so you can swing by anytime, and learn more over here.

RECOMMENDED:

Need more open-air drinking spots? These are Sydney’s best rooftop bars

Keeping it low-key? These are the best beer gardens in Sydney

Details

Event website:
www.taylorswines.com.au/blogs/events/garden-of-chill
Address:
Royal Botanic Garden Sydney
Mrs Macquaries Rd
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
12pm - 7.30pm

Dates and times

