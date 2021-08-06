With this line-up of incredible speakers livestreamed from the Sydney Opera House, it's sure to be fascinating day

Inspiring and outspoken Australian of the Year Grace Tame will join Time Out Future Shaper Sara Saleh in the awesome line-up of this year’s livestreamed TEDxSydney Main Event. It’s the second year running that the bumper program of insightful ideas from bright minds has taken proceedings entirely online. It will be beamed from the empty stages of the iconic Sydney Opera House with four talks collected under the theme ‘Possible’.

Tame, an impassioned advocate for survivors of sexual assault, has been a driving force behind this year’s concerted push for lasting justice. Celebrated poet and co-editor of Arab, Australian, Other: Stories on Race and Identity Saleh, the daughter of migrants from Palestine, Egypt, and Lebanon is a human rights activist and campaigner for refugee rights and racial justice.

They’re joined on the impressive program by Djiribul woman Shelley Reys, CEO of Arilla, a First Nations-run cultural competency company. She has been a leader in the reconciliation space for 30-plus years. Entrepreneur, inventor and co-founder and CEO of food-tech start-up Vow, George Peppou is pioneering cruelty-free and sustainable food sources by using animal cell reproduction. Tracey Rogers is a remarkable ecologist studying animals that manage to overcome extreme environmental challenges, like how the Tasmanian devil population has held up against a proliferation of facial cancer, and how whale populations have responded to hunting and ocean warming. Blockchain and non-fungible token proponents Charlton Hill and Justin Shave aka Uncanny Valley will discuss how new technology can democratise the music industry.

TEDxSydney Founder Remo Giuffré says of the current situation we find ourselves. “With every passing week we learn more and more about what is possible and what is not. I’m excited to see what our valiant curators have come up with for 2021. We need new ideas more than ever, and TEDxSydney is proud of its role in bringing bold and brave ideas to the forefront of conversation.”