June events in Sydney
Face the frost and enjoy wonderful winter events this month
When you're focused on getting flu shots, fixing faulty heaters and sculling hot beverages, it’s easy to get stuck in inside, worrying over your winter habits. To lift your spirits, we’ve compiled a months-worth of adventures that could be all yours if you brave the blustery outdoors. We’ve got tips for staying cultured in the cold with cheap theatre tickets and costume shops for that cosplay outfit you’ll wear at Supanova Pop Culture Expo. Rug up and travel the short distance between cinemas for Sydney Film Festival or gawk at the remaining Vivid events.
Feeling underdressed? Head to one of Sydney’s best op shops, stockpile full knitted outfits and ’80s shoulder-pad blazers, and get out there.
Find the biggest events in June
Saint Joan
Stories of Joan of Arc’s life and death at the stake are well documented, and continue to be told six centuries on. Sarah Snook will become the illiterate teenage farm girl, called upon by divine voices to lead the French army to victory against England. She'll be tackling the role alongside director Imara Savage to recreate George Bernard Shaw's popular theatrical version of the story, Saint Joan.
Sydney Film Festival
The Sydney Film Festival returns for its 65th year with more than 250 thrilling, fascinating and entertaining movies you won't find at the multiplex. As always the State Theatre will be the epicentre of the action, with screenings also occurring across the CBD, Newtown, Cremorne, Randwick and Western Sydney.
Supanova
Supanova is uniting gaming, sci-fi and anime nerds across the country once again. Prepare for a weekend of cosplay, creative master classes and competitions bringing your favourite characters to life at Sydney Showgrounds. You’ll have the chance to bond with stars, and get all the behind-the-scenes extras from the brains of the operation – including chances to meet-and-greet authors, artists and producers.
Heaps Gay Qweens Ball
Imagine the queerest dress-up party in a landmark Sydney building and you’ll come close to what party starters Heaps Gay have in mind. The Heaps Gay Qweens Ball on June 9 will feature Qweens in all forms, with performances from Electric Fields, Handsome and Imbi the Girl. They’ll have burlesque dancers, a leather show, drag qweens, drag kings, bio qweens, voguing houses and one big dress-up competition.
Audiocraft Podcast Festival
There are so many excellent podcasts available now that we’re struggling to catch up with the latest stories and issues shared in on-demand audio format. We’re consuming (and making) serialised audio more than ever before. So if you’ve got a germ of an idea for your own podcast, you should check out the workshops, listening parties and conference talks at the third annual Audiocraft Podcast Festival.
Young Hearts Run Free
Honouring Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet soundtrack, Newtown's Enmore Theatre is putting on a night of nostalgic tracks from Des’ree’s ‘Kissing You’ to Everclear’s ‘Local God’. It’ll span grunge, alt-rock, pop and disco with tracks from Garbage, the Cardigans, Butthole Surfers, Radiohead and the Wannadies. In true R+J theme, don a mask, dress seductively ’90s and enjoy a hedonistic recreation of the Capulets’ house party circa 1996.
Assassins
After an acclaimed season at the Hayes Theatre in 2017, Stephen Sondheim's Assassins is returning to Sydney with a run at the Opera House. The new season reunites most of the original Hayes Theatre cast, with David Campbell reprising his role as John Wilkes Booth. Audiences can expereince his bloody take on US politics, history and celebrity culture from June 7.
TEDxSydney
This year exlpore humanity and its intersection with technology, science, culture and design at TEDxSydney. The broad, transdisciplinary topic calls for a diverse cast of speakers and performers. Beyond the S.T.E.M. field, the event will draw together prominent figures from a range of backgrounds. Speakers include comedian and LGBTQIA activist Magda Szubanski, refugee advocate and Anglican priest Father Rod Bower, and Indigenous writer Bruce Pascoe.
Ballet Preljocaj: Snow White
Leading French choreographer Angelin Preljocaj isn't exactly Walt Disney and his version of Snow White is nothing like the famous 1937 animated film. Instead, Preljocaj's contemporary ballet takes the side of the fabulously wicked stepmother, who becomes the central figure and pushes the ingenue Snow White to the background. Performed to a score of Mahler's symphonies, the ballet follows the original Brothers Grimm story quite closely, with all its creepiness and magic.
Lea DeLaria
You probably didn't know that Lea DeLaria – aka Big Boo in Orange is the New Black – is both a stand-up comedian and a killer jazz singer. But for decades she's been gaining a significant cult following for her live performance talents. In this Sydney show, she blends her fiery, fearless style of stand-up with songs from her most recent album, which features jazz reinventions of David Bowie classics.
Light Market
Chatswood is hosting a pop-up international food bazaar and sustainability focused light installation for Vivid. Fashioned almost entirely from recycled materials and lit by lasers, the dazzling marketplace will host stalls from across the city including sizzling Spanish cuisine from Sofrito Paella, Italian snacks by That Arancini Guy and sausages from Fritz's Wieners. Netwown's invited, with burgers and fried chicken from Mary's, sweets from Black Star Pastry and gelato by Cow and Moon.
Blak Box
This curious big white box in Barangaroo Reserve is a pavilion for art and sound telling the stories of the Indigenous people who've lived in the area for tens of thousands of years. Audiences can step inside Blak Box and listen to a half-hour audio track featuring spoken word, natural sounds and music. The experience is designed by Kevin O’Brien, a leading architect of Kaurereg and Meriam descent
The Makers’ Nest Design Market
Check out locally-made artisan products including fashion accessories, jewellery, ceramics and artworks at this bi-anual market. Visit the Tramsheds and find 50 stalls like Juno and Ace, an ethical jewellery and homeware seller, MarikitByKittyChoy, an Etsy store-owner selling chunky hand-knits, and Eggpicnic, an illustration studio dedicated to wildlife conservation. Entry is a $2 donation at the door.
National Indigenous NAIDOC Art Fair
Presented by the Blak Markets, this two-day Art Fair features 30 market stalls from remote Indigenous artists. It's supported by First Hand Solutions and Destination NSW who’re offering the space to Indigenous artists in an area that’s packed with stores selling fake Aboriginal artwork. Here you can guarantee that you’re purchasing directly from the people who made the products and ensuring profit goes back to those communities.
From Where We Stand
This exhibition contrasts some of the Artbank collection's classical landscape paintings against new works created by six Australian contemporary artists. Each artist's practice is varied, creating a collection of responses that explore their personal perspective and its relationship to experience. From Where We Stand explores how artists meditate over the world and then portray it, examining the inseparable relationship between perspective, experience and physicality.
Lucia di Lammermoor
Lucia is deceived by her brother, left by her lover and forced to marry a man she does not love. She is one of opera’s great roles, and her “mad scene” aria is one of the repertoire’s most demanding. Soprano Jessica Pratt is one of only three Australians to have sung Donizetti’s masterpiece on Milan’s famous La Scala stage, and now she returns home to make her Opera House debut as Lucia.
Vivid Sydney
Now the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas, Vivid Sydney is a major drawcard for visitors bringing in 2.33 million people last year for the citywide illuminations, live music and talks events at key locations around Sydney. This year they’re celebrating ten years of the festival, which will be held over 23 nights. We've picked out our favourite 15 events of the whole festival, plus the best of Vivid Light and Vivid Ideas.
Gudirr Gudirr
This one-woman show blending performance art with aerial gymnastics, Malaysian martial arts and Indigenous dance arrives at Sydney Opera House this month. The brainchild of Dalisa Pigram, Gudirr Gudirr explores her identity as a woman of mixed Malaysian and Indigenous heritage and examines the challenges faced by her remote Kimberley community. The work is accompanied by a hard-hitting set and video design by artist Vernon Ah Kee.
Feedback: A Music Conference for Young People
Young musicians wanting inside advice on advancing in the music industry will take over the Museum of Contemporary Art in June. The conference invites artists aged 12-25 to a day of networking with emerging musicians and talks with local artists and the industry folk behind the switchboards. Learn backstage tricks to getting gigs, building a fanbase, working with the media and hearing your tunes on the airwaves.
Baker Boy
Arnhem Land-born, Melbourne-based rapper and dancer Danzel Baker’s career has skyrocketed in the past few months. The one-time member of Indigenous dance troupe Djuki Mala is breaking out on his own in his first Australian solo tour. Baker Boy sings in both English and Yolŋu Matha in tracks like ‘Marryuna’, ‘Mr La Di Da Di’ and ‘Cloud 9’. You can expect deadly dance moves from him and his stage brother boys Kian and MC Dallas Woods.
