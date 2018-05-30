June events in Sydney

When you're focused on getting flu shots, fixing faulty heaters and sculling hot beverages, it’s easy to get stuck in inside, worrying over your winter habits. To lift your spirits, we’ve compiled a months-worth of adventures that could be all yours if you brave the blustery outdoors. We’ve got tips for staying cultured in the cold with cheap theatre tickets and costume shops for that cosplay outfit you’ll wear at Supanova Pop Culture Expo. Rug up and travel the short distance between cinemas for Sydney Film Festival or gawk at the remaining Vivid events.

Feeling underdressed? Head to one of Sydney’s best op shops, stockpile full knitted outfits and ’80s shoulder-pad blazers, and get out there.