About Time pop-up
Photograph: Supplied/Patrick Stevenson

The 7 best summer food and drink pop-ups in Sydney

Get ready to hit the 'Book Now' button because these venues are here for a good time, not a long time

Written by Katherine Scott
Sydney is never more in her element than during the warmer months (what can we say, those beachy days and balmy evenings sure do suit the ol' gal). 

True to form, each year the Harbour City puffs her chest and braces for a seasonal surge of summery pop-ups, with alfresco venue takeovers, one-off festivals and delicious residencies giving Sydneysiders another reason to get out and brave the mozzies. Plus, is there anything more alluring than a limited-time-only venue? Yeah, that's what we thought. So what are you waiting for?

Looking for a long-term relationship rather than a summer fling? These are the best new Sydney venues that are sticking around.

This summer's best food and drink pop-ups

Buen Taco by QBF
Photograph: Supplied/Buen Taco

Buen Taco by QBF

  • Restaurants
  • Pyrmont

When: Wed-Sat 5-10pm

Ends: Late December

Commandeering the Quick Brown Fox kitchen, Buen Taco became a fast takeaway hero during Sydney's recent lockdown, with their deliciously drippy birria tacos tempting many a Mex fan into a Pyrmont excursion. 

Happily, the two-month pop-up has now carved out a breezy dine-in space in the alfresco laneway, cementing itself as the place to go for a frozen marg, at least until the year's end. Weekend DJ sets and some new additions, including a veggo taco, a Torta (pulled pork roll) and sangria should give fans of the takeaway a reason to keep coming back.

About Time
Photograph: Patrick Stevenson

About Time

  • Restaurants
  • Bars & Pubs

When: Tue–Sat noon-2am

Ends: Late 2022

Bringing lamb rolls, '90s tunes and slushie-related brain freeze to the buzzing Bligh Street stretch of the CBD, About Time is what happens when a team of seven Sydney hospitality lifers and mates decide to actually act on that beer-soaked fantasy to open a venue together. And we're so glad they did.

Catch them slinging slushie cocktails, tap seltzer, and Aussie summer barbecue classics including coal-fired lamb and pork, homemade French onion dip, and audaciously mayo-heavy potato salad until late 2022.

Phillip's Foote
Photograph: Supplied/Swillhouse

Phillip's Foote

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Sydney

When: Mon-Wed 4pm-midnight; Thu-Sun noon-midnight

Ends: Late February, 2022

With a knack for acquiring sites that ooze character, Swillhouse – the team behind Restaurant Hubert's and Shady Pines – have taken over a former sailor's pub in The Rocks for their next major venture, Le Foote – a Euro-style wine bar. 

But first, they'll be farewelling the historic Phillip's Foote with a summer-long pop-up, offering a selection of specialty beers from Swillhouse's back catalogue, lo-fi wines, and retro-leaning décor.

The Wizard’s Den
Photograph: Supplied/The Wizards Cauldron

The Wizard’s Den

  • Things to do
  • Potts Point

When: Thu-Sun, sessions from 5.30pm

Ends: December 30, 2021

Channelling all things witchy and wizardy, à la Harry Potter (just don't tell JK), Wizard's Den combines the theatrics of an escape room with a themed bar (because booze). Over a 90 minute session, the ticketed experience lets you and your fellow fantasy nerds solve riddles and create tasty "magical potions" (aka cocktails), while giggling along with a cast of characters led by the fabulous Headmistress Morticia Le Mort. The experience has been extended by popular demand until December 30.

Karen's Diner
Photograph: Supplied/Karen's Diner

Karen's Diner

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Sydney

When: Wed-Fri 5-10pm; Sat-Sun 1pm-late

Ends: December 31, 2022

Transforming a former World Square retail space into a 1950s-style American diner, this quirky, experiential pop-up takes the modern-day concept of a Karen (a catch-all for those disproportionally entitled sorts) and turns it into an interactive dining experience punctuated with deliberately abysmal hospitality. Think American burgers and shakes, washed down with some of the most comically rude service you'll ever receive (actors assuming the role of prickly wait staff encourage you to unleash your 'inner-Karen' too, in the name of harmless fun).

Tacos Muchachos
Photograph: Supplied

Tacos Muchachos

When: Fri–Sat from 6pm

Ends: Check Instagram for updates

You'll find this real-deal Mexican diner tucked out the back of Surry Hills' Paddock Café on High Holborn Street, Friday and Saturday evenings, and its residency is set to linger until at least the end of November, with plans to find a permanent site already in the works. Founder Daniel Hanssen says his love of Mexican food began as a kid, growing up in the US, but turned into a full-fledged obsession when he returned to southern Arizona as an adult, on study exchange. 

"It was discovering the incredibly fresh ingredients, bold flavours and the vibrant energy of taquerias that drew me in once again – I was completely captivated," he tells Time Out Sydney. Of course, it was the moreish taco-kebab hybrid that is 'tacos al pastor' that inspired him to create his latest venture, bringing the Mexican taqueria concept to Surry Hills – vertical rotisserie (trompo) and all. Their quesabirria tacos are already a best-seller and, well, six-hour beef, handmade corn tortillas and rich consommé sound pretty ace to us. Happy dunking!

Fellr Garden of Fizz
Photograph: Supplied

Fellr Garden of Fizz

When: Thu-Sun 10am-7.30pm 

Ends: Late March

Riding the wave of seasonal nostalgia, the folks at Fellr thought it only fitting to team their summery brewed Watermelon Margarita Cocktail Seltzer release with an equally summery activation, in the form of an adorable little boozy sparkling water kiosk in the Royal Botanic Gardens. 

They'll also be hosting a monthly music series showcasing local artists until they wrap up in late March. So what the hell, 'tis the season to picnic – especially when there's a fizzy passionfruit, lime or watermelon brew with your name on it.

Read more
