When: Wed-Sat 5-10pm
Ends: Late December
Commandeering the Quick Brown Fox kitchen, Buen Taco became a fast takeaway hero during Sydney's recent lockdown, with their deliciously drippy birria tacos tempting many a Mex fan into a Pyrmont excursion.
Happily, the two-month pop-up has now carved out a breezy dine-in space in the alfresco laneway, cementing itself as the place to go for a frozen marg, at least until the year's end. Weekend DJ sets and some new additions, including a veggo taco, a Torta (pulled pork roll) and sangria should give fans of the takeaway a reason to keep coming back.