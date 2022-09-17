Time Out says

Practice your poshest accent and don your fanciest clothes for what's set to be the event of Sydney's social season at the Town Hall

Dear reader, I hope you've been practising your waltz, because the social event of the season has just been announced. For one day only, the folks behind the Wizardry High Tea are bringing you an unofficial Bridgerton-themed ball. The ton is thrilled.

If you're among the millions who've become obsessed with the scandalous period drama, then be sure to save the date for Saturday, February 25, when the ball will be popping up in Sydney’s cavernously majestic Town Hall. Don your fanciest ball gown or three-piece suit and eat, drink and be merry while dancing to classics played live by a string quartet.

Tickets start at $209, and you can book in for either the afternoon session running from noon to 4pm, or the evening session running from 7pm to 11pm. To learn all the sauciest details, and book in to Sydney’s social event of the season, head over to their event page and lock in yourself, along with your fellow aristocrats for a night to remember.

