Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Bridgerton Themed Ball

  • Things to do
  • Sydney Town Hall, Sydney
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton
Photograph: Supplied/Netflix
Advertising

Time Out says

Practice your poshest accent and don your fanciest clothes for what's set to be the event of Sydney's social season at the Town Hall

Dear reader, I hope you've been practising your waltz, because the social event of the season has just been announced. For one day only, the folks behind the Wizardry High Tea are bringing you an unofficial Bridgerton-themed ball. The ton is thrilled. 

If you're among the millions who've become obsessed with the scandalous period drama, then be sure to save the date for Saturday, February 25, when the ball will be popping up in Sydney’s cavernously majestic Town Hall. Don your fanciest ball gown or three-piece suit and eat, drink and be merry while dancing to classics played live by a string quartet. 

Tickets start at $209, and you can book in for either the afternoon session running from noon to 4pm, or the evening session running from 7pm to 11pm. To learn all the sauciest details, and book in to Sydney’s social event of the season, head over to their event page and lock in yourself, along with your fellow aristocrats for a night to remember. 

Looking for more things to do? Check out all the wild and wonderful happenings that are going on in Sydney this weekend.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=904917&
Address:
Sydney Town Hall
483 George St
Sydney
2000
Cross street:
Druitt St
Transport:
Nearby stations: Town Hall Station (City Rail)
Price:
From $209
Opening hours:
noon-4pm, 7pm-11pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.