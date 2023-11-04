Sydney
The Chandon Harbour Long Lunch

  • Sydney Harbour, Sydney
Friends enjoying the Chandon Harbour Long Lunch
Photograph: Ernita Siregar
Keen to spend a gorgeous sunny day sailing around Sydney Harbour on a flash superyacht with flowing drinks? Us too

What do you get when you combine a multi-million dollar superyacht, Sydney’s turquoise harbour, three-hours of flowing sparkling and Spritzes, a delicious lunch and your best friends? A damn good time, that’s what.

The Chandon Harbour Long Lunch is back this year with a bang, ready to take you and your friends on an all-inclusive boat cruise around Sydney Harbour onboard the Jackson, a super flash superyacht. (Think along the lines of the ones seen on Below Deck, but better.)

You’ll board the boujee boat down at Barangaroo’s King Street Wharf, and then embark on a three-hour journey. If the name was any indication, tickets include flowing Chandon Garden Spritzes and glasses of Chandon NV – and yes we would like a top up, please.

Enjoy a feast fit for a captain including Sydney rock oysters, Thai citrus marinated prawns, and wild mushroom arancini. Then you can choose from a selection of mains like roasted Bangalow pork belly, and spice roasted cauliflower – all served with sweet potato fries, and orange and fennel salad. Finish off with gelato in the sunshine as you take in the incredible views.

If you’ve got a hen’s party coming up, a special birthday, or want to do something fun and different with your friends this silly season, then we reckon a journey onboard the Jackson will hit the spot.

And you know what they say – if you can’t buy a boat, book on a cruise with flowing booze and great food instead.

Tickets for the Chandon Harbour Long Lunch onboard the Jackson cost $149 per person, and you can get your hands on them here. Aye aye, captain. 

Avril Treasure
Avril Treasure

www.thejackson.com.au/ticketed-events/chandon-harbour-long-lunch/
Sydney Harbour
Sydney
2000
$149 per person
From noon

