Head across the hallway to your besties’ apartment and get ready to giggle – everyone’s favourite '90s sitcom is setting up shop at The Fullerton Hotel, and you can get involved. The Friends Experience is taking over level one of the CBD hotel from Thursday, September 26 – so you and your friends will soon be able to relive unforgettable moments from the show, for the ‘gram or just for the mems.

More than 25 years after it first graced our TV screens back in 1994, it’s safe to say Friends is still one of the most beloved shows of all time – it’s certainly our go-to comfort watch. Now, those craving more of the show’s hilarious energy can perk up their days (geddit?) by staging a photoshoot in the show’s iconic coffee house, settling into Chandler and Joey’s ultra-comfortable recliners, or taking a seat on what is perhaps the world’s most recognisable couch.

And of course, you can’t recreate Friends without also striking a pose in Monica’s spotless kitchen and splashing around by the famous fountain from the opening credits.

The Friends Experience has attracted more than a million visitors around the world and tickets for “The One in Sydney” go on sale tomorrow. The 45-minute nostalgic experience will set you back $25 per person, and the interactive sets are suitable for all ages. You can join the waitlist for tickets over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.





RECOMMENDED:

In the mood for a show? Here’s our list of the best theatre to see in Sydney this month.