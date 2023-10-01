Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Glass Room at Pier One

  • Things to do
  • Pier One Sydney Harbour, Dawes Point
  1. Woman in hot tub next to glass house outside
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Pink interior of a glass house
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Women laughing in a glass room at night
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

This glass room is for those who like hot tubs and the high life

If the thought of kicking back in an igloo-like glass room perched on the edge of the harbour, dipping into a cedar hot tub, and snaffling gourmet food and bevs among opulent red cushions sounds like your thing, you’re in luck. 

Despite sounding very much like a fever dream, Pier One’s fresh new pop-up is anything but. Coming in hot to the balcony at Pier One’s luxury balcony suites, the Glass Room is for anyone who's in the mood for something a li'l different this winter. 

If you decide to book this experience in, you can expect to hang out with 12 of your closest mates in a glass room with sweeping views of the water. A cedar hot tub will be set up right next to you (it fits five people at a time), and you’ll have full access to Pier One’s bougie Balcony Suite room, meaning that everyone is in for a good time.  

Designed by maximalist colour queen Alyce Tran, the interiors of this cute little moment are made with a dopamine hit in mind, with wavy mirrors, vibrant warm shades and comfy round seats setting the scene for a seriously good time. You’ll get a veritable feast of food delivered to you throughout your three-hour experience, including the likes of Sydney rock oysters, hot breaded brie, an extravagant grazing board and a whole lot of yummy hot food. Drinks will also be free flowing as part of your package, with wine and a signature Champagne Margarita cocktail all on offer – plus a whole lot more. 

If you’re in the mood to be a little more baller, you can also book the Glass Room out for an overnight stay. At night, the Glass Room will undergo a magic transformation and become a ‘Glass Suite’ for just two people. Parking and breakfast are all inclusive in this five-star booking, so you won’t be left wanting for nothin’. 

As you may imagine, this bad boy does not come cheap. If you book in for a day slot (so, just for lunch or dinner) during the week, you pay a hire fee of $300, plus a minimum spend of $400 on food and drink (so a minumum of $700) – that gets higher for different time slots. You can find out all the nitty gritty details about pricing by clicking right here. 

Want more of the high life, for less? Check out our guide to Sydney's best happy hours. 

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.pieronesydneyharbour.com.au/glass-room/
Address:
Pier One Sydney Harbour
11 Hickson Road
Sydney
2000
Contact:
info@pieronesydneyharbour.com.au
Price:
From $700
Opening hours:
noon-9.30pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.