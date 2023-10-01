If the thought of kicking back in an igloo-like glass room perched on the edge of the harbour, dipping into a cedar hot tub, and snaffling gourmet food and bevs among opulent red cushions sounds like your thing, you’re in luck.
Despite sounding very much like a fever dream, Pier One’s fresh new pop-up is anything but. Coming in hot to the balcony at Pier One’s luxury balcony suites, the Glass Room is for anyone who's in the mood for something a li'l different this winter.
If you decide to book this experience in, you can expect to hang out with 12 of your closest mates in a glass room with sweeping views of the water. A cedar hot tub will be set up right next to you (it fits five people at a time), and you’ll have full access to Pier One’s bougie Balcony Suite room, meaning that everyone is in for a good time.
Designed by maximalist colour queen Alyce Tran, the interiors of this cute little moment are made with a dopamine hit in mind, with wavy mirrors, vibrant warm shades and comfy round seats setting the scene for a seriously good time. You’ll get a veritable feast of food delivered to you throughout your three-hour experience, including the likes of Sydney rock oysters, hot breaded brie, an extravagant grazing board and a whole lot of yummy hot food. Drinks will also be free flowing as part of your package, with wine and a signature Champagne Margarita cocktail all on offer – plus a whole lot more.
If you’re in the mood to be a little more baller, you can also book the Glass Room out for an overnight stay. At night, the Glass Room will undergo a magic transformation and become a ‘Glass Suite’ for just two people. Parking and breakfast are all inclusive in this five-star booking, so you won’t be left wanting for nothin’.
As you may imagine, this bad boy does not come cheap. If you book in for a day slot (so, just for lunch or dinner) during the week, you pay a hire fee of $300, plus a minimum spend of $400 on food and drink (so a minumum of $700) – that gets higher for different time slots. You can find out all the nitty gritty details about pricing by clicking right here.