The Jackson superyacht has teamed up with Veuve Cliquot for a series of lush summer boat parties on Sydney harbour

If drinking Champagne while dancing on a superyacht seems like the sort of thing that should be on your 2024 vision list, your dreams might come true sooner than you’d anticipated – with The Jackson superyacht teaming up with Veuve Clicquot for a sparkling summer party series.

The string of harbour parties will see the Sydney based superyacht play host to a stacked line-up of DJs across two expansive decks, with dancing fuel (read: Champagne and canapés) provided by Veuve Clicquot. Think oysters, Champagne and hours of dancing to the backdrop of Sydney’s sparkling harbour.

Kicking off on Saturday, January 17, The Jackson's Veuve Cliquot in the Sun will see over 20 DJs from Sydney and beyond take to the decks (pun intended) for high-energy, Champagne-fuelled afternoons.

The events will run from 12pm until 4pm on Saturdays throughout January, February and March, and a ticket will score you two glasses of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, free-flowing canapés and oysters, plus four hours of dancing and a gelato for the journey back to dry land.

You can learn more and secure your ticket over here.