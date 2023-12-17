Time Out says

This luxury superyacht is available to charter for a day (or two) of harbour-bound extravagance.

If this summer’s sun-soaked weather forecast has sparked your desire to get onto the water, Sea Rae’s – a high-end superyacht from the team behind Byron Bay’s Rae’s On Wategos – is here to help. The ridiculously luxurious yacht will be floating on Sydney’s harbour all summer – and it's available to charter for a few hours (or days) of waterbound extravagance.

Since being acquired by the Raes brand back in 2019, the sparkling-white vessel is generally positioned off the coast of the Whitsundays – hosting a very lucky set of sea-goers for gourmet-fuelled sojourns across the Great Barrier Reef.

After first taking to the Sydney seas in the summer of 2021, Sea Raes has returned to the Emerald City, offering an experience akin to a five-star hotel and fine dining restaurant, with 360 degree harbour views (and a higher chance of a pre-dinner dip). Set across three decks, the 101 foot vessel has secured its name as one of Sydney’s most aspirational private venues, with Margot Robbie included in the superyacht’s glittering list of temporary residents.

Home to indoor and outdoor dining spaces, the jewel in the Sea Rae’s crown is its culinary offering, with a menu from Raes’ award-winning executive chef Jason Saxby elevating sustainably sourced seafood with delicate artistry. For groups of up to fourteen guests, the Sea Raes crew will serve sit-down meals on the deck overlooking the harbour, or downstairs in the oak-trimmed indoor space. Larger groups can opt for a less formal (but no less ritzy) dining experience, with a canape menu that features Queensland scallops with XO pangritata and Sydney rock oysters served with signature finger lime mignonette.

The designer bedrooms from lauded interior designer Tamsin Johnson sleep up to eight guests – a very appealing option for groups of friends who are keen to spend a night under the stars and wake up on the water.

M. Y Sea Raes is available to charter for a day or for overnight stays – you can learn more and book a day (or a very special weekend) on the water over here.