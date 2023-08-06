Time Out says

The Inner West has gained a female-owned wine bar and bottle shop, spotlighting female winemakers and offering restaurant-quality vino at retail price

Famelia, a female-owned wine bar and bottle shop, is now open on Enmore Road in Newtown – and our glasses are ready. Seating 25 inside (and ten outside come spring), Famelia is from Amelia Birch (ex the Book Kitchen), who wanted to create a space where people could come and drink quality vinos and hear the story behind the drop.

Birch says: “I want people to be able to learn about the wines, where they come from and what went into making them, as a way of enriching the wine-drinking experience.”

With the current cost of living on everyone’s minds, Birch wanted to also offer restaurant quality wines at an affordable price. Expect a weekly selection of Birch’s favourite 12 wines, starting from $12 per glass. Or you can buy a wine flight, which comes with three or more half glasses, from $27. Feel like a bottle with friends? You can pick one off the shelves at a retail price and enjoy it in the bar (there’s a $15 corkage fee, but it’s still cheaper than what you’d get at a restaurant).

Snacks wise, you’ll find everything that you could dream of pairing with wine. That is, cheese, charcuterie, a secret family egg dip, and a special dessert.

Famelia’s bottle shop stocks small-batch wines, with an emphasis on female winemakers, all ranging from $25-$200. Cya, Dan (Murphy's).

“I love entertaining my friends and family at home, and hope Famelia will be an extension of that – familiar, delicious, fun,” Birch says. Sounds pretty bloody good to us.

Famelia is now open for bookings, or you can just waltz on in.

