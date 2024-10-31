Sydney’s nightlife has faced its fair share of challenges (lockout laws, we’re looking at you), but moving on... Over the past few years, a whole heap of work has been done to keep transforming the Harbour City into a 24-hour hub, and there’s a lot more to come. Later this month, Unmade – a media and marketing industry publication – is hosting an event to take a look at the 24-hour economy (the present and future), and help Sydney’s brands and businesses tap in.

Hosted in collaboration with NSW's first ever 24-Hour Economy Commissioner (and Time Out Sydney Future Shaper) Mike Rodrigues, the event will include a mix of keynote speakers and interactive panel discussions exploring the benefits and projected future of the 24-hour economy. Plus, guests can learn from businesses already benefiting from the 24-hour economy through a series of real-life case studies, with the program focusing on music, storytelling, and cultural collaborations with some of Sydney’s leading creative industry professionals.

The opening keynote session, titled Storytelling and Brand Experiences in the 24-Hour Economy will see Four Pillars co-founder Matt Jones explore how storytelling can help brands create powerful emotional connections with the public and drive ROI in the 24-hour economy. This will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic between Naysla Edwards (Vice President ICS Marketing, Australia and New Zealand, Amex), Nathan Richman (Managing Director, Elastic) and Kerrie McCallum (Head of Travel, Food and Health, News Corp).

Next up, a panel discussion featuring world-renowned DJ and producer Young Franco, Naysla Edwards (Vice President ICS Marketing, Amex) and Adam Ireland (Managing Director, BRING Universal Music For Brands) will examine the role of music and brand collaborations in the night time economy.



Other program highlights include a keynote speech from Colin Daniels, Managing Director of South by Southwest Sydney (SXSW), who will share his experiences of launching the global festival in Sydney; and a panel discussion titled Telling Stories: New Narratives in the Night-Time Economy featuring Time Out’s very own Editor In Chief Australia, Alice Ellis alongside Tahlia Phillips (General Manager, Concrete Playground) and Catherine Terracini (Elastic) – moderated by Matt Levinson (Head of Corporate Affairs / Culture Policy Lead, Committee for Sydney).



It’s all going down on Thursday, October 31 (spooky) – you can learn more and grab tickets over here.

