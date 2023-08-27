Time Out says

If the thought of an absolutely massive vintage clothes sale really gets your gears going, you’re in luck. Australia’s biggest ever Vintage Kilo Sale is going down in Marrickville on the weekend of August 26 and 27, 2023 – and it looks pretty fabulous.

In Europe, buying clothes by the kilo is commonplace, but in Sydney, it’s less so. At this weekend event, you’ll get to sift through 6000 unique vintage garments (adult’s clothes only, sorry kids), pick your favs, and then buy them by the kilo. Prices start at $10 per kilo, but you’ll also be able to snag a selection of threads for $20 and $50 respectively. Embellished leather jacket, mayhaps?

Curated by the French Fripe Group, every piece of clothing you stumble across at this Marrickville warehouse has been saved from an eternity clogging up landfill. Buying second hand clothes in bulk is thrifty, fun and fabulous – but it also is an incredible help for Mother Earth, with vintage kilo sales being an epic waste combater overseas. Now, it’s Straya’s turn.

The event’s organisers have told us that they will be restocking and reshuffling clothes “constantly” across the weekend, which means there’ll be new stock on show pretty much the whole time. This could be good for everyone who likes a fresh fashion experience, but if you’re inclined to “go away and have a think about it” before rushing back to see if your coveted item is still on the rack, be wary. Our advice? If you love it, buy it.

Doors will open at 8.30am and will close at 5pm at 23-27 Smith Street, Marrickville on Saturday August 26 and Sunday, August 27. You can stay up-to-date with all fresh happenings on their Instagram.

The Vintage Kilo Sale is the first of its kind ever seen Down Under, and looks like a funky time for all keen thrifters, fashionistas and budget-seekers alike. Get into it.