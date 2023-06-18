Time Out says

Have the most epic Vivid Sydney night with one of these stay, eat and cruise packages

Ovolo Woolloomooloo hotel, Otto Ristorante and a luxury Sydney cruise company are offering some very spesh offers for Vivid.

If you want to stay the night in the city for Vivid (between May 26 and June 18), you can book into the Ovolo hotel and live it up with their ultimate Vivid Sydney Cruise, Dine and Stay package, called Ocean. Beats. (Sydney), where you get:

Overnight accommodation at the beaut Ovolo hotel on Woolloomooloo Wharf (including the perks of a complimentary breakfast, social hour, mini-bar and arrival loot bag – who doesn’t love a loot bag?);

A sparkly 1.5-hour Vivid Sydney Harbour cruise on the beautifully crafted classic 1954 cruiser, Suellen , so you can get the best vantage point to see the lights;

Handcrafted SYP bottled cocktails plus a selection of beer and wine;

Gourmet canapés by modern Italian fine diner, Otto Ristorante ;

Followed by a two-course limited a la carte menu at Otto .

This epic package starts from $1,047, but this could well turn into the best night of your life. You can find out more about and book the Ocean. Beats. (Sydney) package, here.

If that’s out of your price range, and you’re a local who doesn’t need the bed in town anyway, you can also take up the Suellen cruise and Otto part of the offer, without the stay.

You can choose from two cruise and eat packages: the Vivid Sydney cruise with Otto canapés onboard only; or the cruise followed by the two-course dinner at Otto. This very sweet deal starts at the not-too-OTT price (considering what you get) of $205 per person. Find out more about these options over here.

To find out about more cool stuff happening during Vivid Sydney 2023, head over here.