If the events of the past few days have rocked you, you’re not alone. It’s easy to feel afraid and helpless in response to tragedies like the one that unfolded over the weekend, but there are ways in which we – as a community – can help.

One such example is the annual 10km charity walk, organised by Sydney-based grassroots organisation Women’s and Girls’ Emergency Centre (WAGEC). The Walk for WAGEC 2024 will take place on May 5, 2024, with the aim of raising $300,000 to deliver crucial programs for women and children that restore safety, build financial independence and promote their recovery from trauma.

Based in Redfern, Women’s and Girls’ Emergency Centre (WAGEC) works throughout the year to support women and families in crisis – providing support whilst advocating for social change in the community.



Every night, WAGEC supports 200 women and children impacted by homelessness, domestic violence and systemic disadvantage by providing accommodation, material aid, case management, biopsychosocial support and crisis responses. They also work to address the underlying causes of gender-based violence through community engagement – part of a global movement aiming to end gender-based violence in a generation. Joining the Walk for WAGEC is a fun, interactive way of showing your support and helping to move the needle towards a safer world for women.



Registration on the day will open at 7am – with walkers and runners making their way from Church Grounds within Centennial Parklands on a 10km route. You can walk or run solo or as a group, and workplaces can join the walk remotely between Monday, April, 29 and Sunday, May, 5 if walking on the day doesn't fit with weekend schedules.

Registration costs $25 per adult, and children under 18 walk for free. You can learn more and register over here.



