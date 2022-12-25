Time Out says

Wayside Chapel’s iconic Christmas street party is finally back in full, festive swing. Even if you can't come, you can 'Donate a Plate'

No one should go hungry or feel lonely on Christmas Day – that’s the philosophy behind the legendary annual Wayside Chapel Christmas Day Street Party. On December 25, Hughes Street in Kings Cross will be transformed into Sydney’s biggest, buzziest Christmas Party, featuring long lunch tables, live music, singing, dancing, a visit from Santa, and even a fake tattoo parlour.

The best bit: everyone is invited. The event has been running for more than 40 years, but this is the first year since the pandemic that Wayside is able to bring back the full-scale celebration for the whole community.

This year, party hosts will serve up 80 kilograms of prawns, 20 hams and 800 puddings for an anticipated 1000 visitors, especially those sleeping rough who have nowhere else to go this Christmas. In the past, the event has also hosted celebrities, prime ministers and other locals.

Even if you can’t make it, Wayside is also asking Australians to ‘Donate a Plate’ (by making a monetary donation of just $27), to feed and support a person experiencing homelessness and social isolation during the festive season and beyond.

Reverend Jon Owen, pastor and CEO of Wayside Chapel, says Christmas is a particularly lonely and challenging time for many people, but especially for those living on our streets. “There are 37,715 people experiencing homelessness in NSW, and alleviating loneliness and disadvantage is more important at this time of year than ever.”

On top of that, more than two-million Australian households in Australia experienced severe food insecurity in the last 12 months, according to the Foodbank Hunger Report 2022. A huge 21 per cent of households have reported sometimes skipping meals or going full days without eating because there’s no money for food.

“We are going to show people that they are loved and not forgotten, because no one should go hungry or be alone at Christmas. But we need the public’s help – we need to raise $1,100,000 by 25 December to feed and support people living on our streets.”

Thanks to its army of volunteers, Wayside Chapel provides life-saving support for people who are experiencing homelessness. In the last financial year, Wayside provided 5,034 hot showers and toiletries, 40,607 low-cost meals and 19,735 items of clothing to vulnerable people in our community.

To see the event schedule or register to attend the Wayside Chapel Christmas Day Street Party, click here. Can’t attend? You can still make a small financial contribution to Donate A Plate.