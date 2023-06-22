Time Out says

If you are one of those people who has been making the routine, tiny moments of their lives into a Wes Anderson film on social media recently, you’re going to like this.

Wes Anderson is the uncontested master of the surreal, the heart-warming and of making the ordinary, extraordinary. His dreamy use of pink, costume hats and lovable, fragile characters have bewitched many a heart. Now, for all those who are firmly under the Wes spell, Palace Cinemas across the nation are stepping up with Wes Anderson: In Focus.

This huge retrospective is all about showcasing the many whimsical wonders of the wizard himself, ahead of his new movie Asteroid City, which will be released on August 10.

The impressive resume of this visionary director will screen at Palace Central Cinema in Chippendale every Thursday until June 22, at exactly 8pm.

You will be able to catch the following, on the following dates:

May 18: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

May 25: The Darjeeling Limited

June 1: Fantastic Mr. Fox

June 8: The Grand Budapest Hotel

June 15: Isle of Dogs

June 22: The French Dispatch

The ethereal king will have all his work take centre-stage on Thursday nights across the country, with Palace Cinemas in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Byron Bay also following suit. Tickets will set you back just $15 if you are a regular, human adult – and $10 if you are a movie club member. Not too shabby.

So, if you are buzzing to transport yourself to a whimsical realm where Wes Anderson reigns supreme, book yourself in now for a Thursday night treat by clicking right here.

Want more weird and wonderful things to do?