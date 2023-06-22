Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wes Anderson: In Focus

  • Things to do
  • Palace Central Cinema, Chippendale
Actors on set of the Grand Budapest Hotel by Wes Anderson
Martin Scali/Fox Searchlight
Advertising

Time Out says

Get your ethereal king fix every Thursday

If you are one of those people who has been making the routine, tiny moments of their lives into a Wes Anderson film on social media recently, you’re going to like this. 

Wes Anderson is the uncontested master of the surreal, the heart-warming and of making the ordinary, extraordinary. His dreamy use of pink, costume hats and lovable, fragile characters have bewitched many a heart. Now, for all those who are firmly under the Wes spell, Palace Cinemas across the nation are stepping up with Wes Anderson: In Focus.

This huge retrospective is all about showcasing the many whimsical wonders of the wizard himself, ahead of his new movie Asteroid City, which will be released on August 10. 

The impressive resume of this visionary director will screen at Palace Central Cinema in Chippendale every Thursday until June 22, at exactly 8pm. 

You will be able to catch the following, on the following dates: 

  • May 18: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
  • May 25: The Darjeeling Limited  
  • June 1: Fantastic Mr. Fox
  • June 8: The Grand Budapest Hotel
  • June 15: Isle of Dogs 
  • June 22: The French Dispatch 

The ethereal king will have all his work take centre-stage on Thursday nights across the country, with Palace Cinemas in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Byron Bay also following suit. Tickets will set you back just $15 if you are a regular, human adult – and $10 if you are a movie club member. Not too shabby. 

So, if you are buzzing to transport yourself to a whimsical realm where Wes Anderson reigns supreme, book yourself in now for a Thursday night treat by clicking right here

Want more weird and wonderful things to do? 

Freak yourself out in a pitch-black shipping container at Darkfield 

Explore this abandoned tunnel system filled with lasers and robots

Check out the best art shows you can see in Sydney this month

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.palacecinemas.com.au/events/in-focus-wes-anderson/
Address:
Palace Central Cinema
Level 3, Central Park Mall
28 Broadway
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Price:
$15
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.